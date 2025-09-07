7 best songs from Wednesday season 2's soundtrack

Wednesday has returned with its second season, bringing viewers back into the mysterious and gothic world of Nevermore Academy. The Netflix show follows Wednesday Addams as she navigates supernatural events while attending boarding school.

Jenna Ortega's depiction of the iconic character has engaged audiences worldwide. The series blends comedy, horror, and teen drama elements with ease. Additionally, music plays a vital role in Wednesday's storytelling approach. Every song selection elevates specific scenes and strengthens character development.

The soundtrack features diverse genres from modern pop hits to classical songs. These musical choices help establish atmosphere and mood throughout every episode. The music team carefully selected tracks that reflect different plot scenes and characters' personalities.

The second season expands the musical landscape even further than the first season. The songs serve as emotional anchors for crucial character revelations and plot moments.

7 most memorable songs from Wednesday season 2's soundtrack

1) BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK

A still from the song (Image via YouTube/@ BLACKPINK)

The second season of Wednesday delivers one of its most thrilling moments through BLACKPINK's vibrant K-pop hit. The track is played during a body-switching sequence that surpasses viewers' expectations. Viewers witness the traditionally stoic and gothic Wednesday character dancing to chaotic music, which creates instant shock.

This song accurately represents Enid's musical preferences. The contrast between the song's energetic vibe and Wednesday's usual demeanor highlights the supernatural swap. BLACKPINK's worldwide popularity makes the musical choice accurately impactful for international viewers.

The track was directly added to the script without considering alternative options, as per a Tudum by Netflix article. The song efficiently communicates the body-swapping plot device without requiring exposition.

2) The Dead Dance by Lady Gaga

A still from the song (Image via YouTube/@ Lady Gaga)

Lady Gaga reportedly created an original composition exclusively for Wednesday's second season. The Dead Dance serves as the soundtrack for a crucial gala performance scene. The track connects directly to the series's viral dance moments from the former season.

Therefore, Gaga's involvement brings significant star power to the Wednesday soundtrack. The song was kept under extreme secrecy during filming and post-production phases. The track accurately matches the series's gothic visual while maintaining the contemporary appeal.

3) Sweet Dreams by The Hampton Rock String Quartet

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@Eurythmics)

The season-ending features a haunting string quartet cover of Eurythmics' popular hit. This reimagined version changes the familiar song into something downright unsettling and new. The arrangement vibrantly captures the show's intense environment.

The composer Annie Lennox personally approved this specific cover version for the series. The approval process required enhanced explanations of the song's usage and context.

The string arrangement creates an unsettling and unpredictable conclusion to the second season's storyline. The cover version allows the familiar melody to feel unexpected and fresh. This musical preference provides emotional weight to the final montage of the second season.

4) Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival

A still from the song (Image via YouTube/@ Creedence Clearwater Revival)

Billie Piper and Catherine Zeta Jones perform this classic rock track as a campfire duet. Their musical performance adds emotional depth and nuance to the mother-daughter relationship dynamics.

The sequence displays Zeta Jones' singing talent from her musical theatre background. The music choice reflects both characters' personalities and their developing connection. The recording occurred in several locations, and the singers were carefully coordinated. The duet format allows both actresses to contribute equally to the musical moment.

This performance displays how Wednesday utilizes music to develop a character bond. The campfire setting creates intimacy while the track choice maintains the show's slightly gothic tone. The collaboration between the two singers enhances the sequence's emotional impact.

5) Don't Fear the Reaper by Blue Öyster Cult

A still from the song (Image via YouTube/@BLUE OYSTER CULT)

A cello cover of this classic rock anthem appears during another body-swapping sequence. The instrumental arrangement fits accurately with Wednesday's signature instrument preferences. The track has been considered for the series's playlist since the early development stages.

The timing of this musical cue reinforces the supernatural elements happening on screen. Cello arrangements transform familiar rock songs into something more mysterious and gothic. This approach aligns with the lead's overall vision.

The track choice displays how the series balances recognizable music with creative reinterpretation. The cello version keeps the original energy while fitting the sequence's requirements. The song selection supports the episode's key plot progress effectively.

6) Losing My Religion by GnusCello

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

R.E.M.'s alternative rock classic receives a contemporary classical treatment in the show. The track plays during an important mother-daughter confrontation sequence. This musical choice intensifies the emotional stakes between Wednesday and Morticia.

The cello arrangement transforms the track's meaning while preserving its emotional depth. Contemporary classical covers allow urban songs to fit the show's gothic setting. This approach bridges generational gaps between distinctive musical eras.

The track selection emphasizes the conflict building throughout the episode. The instrumental version highlights the visual drama rather than the lyrics. This musical decision supports the sequence's emotional climax effectively.

7) Toccata and Fugue in D Minor by J.S. Bach

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Bach's gothic masterpiece provides the much-needed soundtrack for the second season of the show's climactic moments. This traditional piece is instantly recognizable to viewers across multiple generations. The original composition creates a well-balanced, dramatic atmosphere for the second season's conclusion.

The track choice connects the show to classical Gothic traditions in film and literature. Bach's composition has appeared in several horror productions throughout cinema history. Adding this piece demonstrates the series's awareness of its genre heritage.

The classical selection enhances the final episodes to operatic proportions. The music supports the visual spectacle while keeping the series's sophisticated approach. This musical choice reinforces the show's commitment to high-quality artistic elements.

All episodes of Wednesday season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

