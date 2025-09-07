7 Times 'Wednesday' Season 2 Recreated Scenes from the Addams Family Movies

Wednesday has transformed into a cultural phenomenon since its premiere on Netflix. The series follows the iconic character from the Addams Family as she navigates the gothic life at Nevermore Academy. The second season brings thrilling changes to the show. The Addams Family members now have broader storylines in the show.

Ad

Morticia, Pugsley, Gomez, and other family members appear more often. The series pays tribute to classic Addams Family movies through several scenes. These callbacks connect the new series to its popular source material. Fans of the original film will find several familiar elements.

The creators carefully created these references without making them feel coerced. Every scene serves the current story while honoring the former one. The balance between classic homages and new content works brilliantly. Wednesday season 2 successfully bridges different generations of Addams Family entertainment. These connections make the viewing experience more compelling for longtime fans.

Ad

Trending

7 times Wednesday season 2 recreated sequences from the Addams Family movies

1) Pugsley's destructive powers

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 starts with a road trip sequence featuring the entire family. During their drive, Wednesday spots a stop sign ahead of them. She instructs Pugsley to aim for the center of the O on the board. Pugsley employs his electrical power to hit the target. The blast creates a chain reaction of chaos on the road. The scene ends with a colossal explosion that affects several vehicles.

Ad

The original Addams Family movie features a similar chaotic moment with Pugsley. In that version, he shifts the entire stop sign from the ground. His actions cause cars to collide at the intersection. The film does not display the actual crashes happening. Both sequences display Pugsley's talent for creating mayhem. His decent appearance contrasts with his chaotic capabilities. These moments highlight the family's eccentric approach to entertainment.

2) Golf practice sessions

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The second episode of Wednesday season 2 includes a sequence at Nevermore Academy. Bianca visits Principal Dort in his office for a crucial meeting. They talk about involving Grandmam and a potential school charity. During their conversation, Dort practices his skills and hits gold balls across his office floor to a small cup.

Ad

The movie version featured Gomez uniquely playing golf. He practiced his swing from inside the family mansion. Thing held golf balls for him during every practice session. After Gomez completed his swing, Thing would catch the ball. The setup was risky and impractical by simple standards. Both sequences display how golf appears around the Addams family members. The sport becomes another chance for unconventional behaviour.

3) Sword-fighting traditions

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday and Morticia engage in an intense sword fight during the third episode in the second season. Both characters wear blindfolds during their combat. The stakes rise as they compete for Goody's crucial book. Morticia displays superior skills and wins the combat. She burns the books immediately after winning. The sequence affects the central storyline majorly.

Ad

The former movie displayed Gomez wielding swords against other opponents. He ambushed the family lawyer, Tully Alford, with fight skills. Tully proved to be a failing swordsman throughout their combats. Gomez easily defeated him in several confrontations. The film's combat scenes were more one-sided than the battle shown on Wednesday.

4) Uncle Fester's hotel adventure

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Uncle Fester makes a comeback in the fourth episode of Wednesday with unique energy. Wednesday asks him to get arrested and go to Willow Hall. Fester creates chaos at the local hotel to finish the task. The cops find him relaxing in a bathtub with rubber duckies. The sequence perfectly captures his unique persona.

Ad

Addams Family Values featured Fester in a memorable bathtub sequence. Debbie discovered him enjoying his bathtime routine. She asked if he would die for her love. On saying yes, Debbie throws a stereo into the water. The electrical shock was meant to electrocute him, but Fester survives the attack and stays delighted throughout. Both scenes display his unusual nature and resilience.

5) Summer camp conflicts

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The third episode sends Nevermore students on what could be a peaceful camping trip. Instead, they encounter opposition from military cadets and their strict head. The situation escalates into a well-orchestrated battle between the two groups. Wednesday leads the Outcasts to win through clever planning. The episode ranks among the season's most thrilling installments.

Ad

Addams Family Values sent on The Wednesday to Camp Chippewa for the same competition. The camp instructors wanted her to fit in with other kids. She refused to participate in their old activities. Wednesday organized a rebellion against the camp's authority. She damaged their Thanksgiving performance and set buildings on fire. Both versions display her natural leadership qualities and rejection of conformity.

6) Family seance practices

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The eighth episode features the Addams family working together on Wednesday's for source. Wednesday, Morticia and Grandmama perform a seance for information. They discover crucial details about Pugsley's disappearance during the ritual. The sequence reveals connections between the family's history and Issac. Their supernatural consultation provides main plot developments.

Ad

The original movie included a family seance with distinctive participants. Pugsley, Gomez, and Tully joined the session along with Thing. When guests noticed Thing at the table, they went into a panic state. The family members discovered their fear of entertaining was more concerning than entertaining. Thing ran around the house after the truth. Both sequences display the family's familiarity with supernatural activities.

7) Musical performances

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The second season of Wednesday displays Gomez performing during the camping trip episode. He takes a shower while playing Besame Mucho on his record player.

Ad

Even as Slurp threatens him, Gomez continues singing and attempts to break into his shower stall. The music does not stop despite the immediate attack.

The original movies featured Gomez performing musical numbers on various occasions. Addams Family Values included his celebration song called Mamushka.

He performed the song for Fester, and the whole family watched. The performance involved throwing knives with the whole family watching. Fester caught one of the blades in his mouth during the show. Both musical moments highlight Gomez's fearless nature and dramatic personality.

Ad

Wednesday season 2 beneficially honors the Addams Family legacy through these carefully crafted references. Every callback serves the ongoing story while celebrating the classic movies. These moments create bonds between different generations of entertainment and fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More