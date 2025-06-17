F1 movie release date, cast, guest appearance: Everything you need to know about Lewis Hamilton produced movie

The wait for the F1 movie would soon be over as the Lewis Hamilton-produced, star-studded film is set to take the world stage. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has directed the movie with a close focus on accuracy.

After the initial idea of the film was laid down and all early pre-production items were in place, it finally began in 2023. Mercedes had helped in the production by modifying a Formula 2 car for the imaginary APXGP outfit.

The movie is slated to run for a total duration of 156 minutes and will hit the screens worldwide on June 27. The story's protagonist will be played by actor and the movie's co-producer Brad Pitt. He would play the role of a retired F1 driver, Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport with APXGP.

On the other hand, Damson Idris would play the role of Pitt's teammate and has a fiery storyline with Hayes. While the two drivers will have the story revolving around them, all 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers from the 2023 season would make cameos in the elated film.

What was the F1 drivers' reaction to the Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie screening?

Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Brad Pitt, and Javier Bardem at the Yas Marina Circuit podium - Source: Getty

Fans have eagerly awaited the F1 film to premiere in cinemas near them. On the contrary, F1 drivers got an early sneak peek of the film ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

With Lewis Hamilton producing the film, he revealed how he was nervous about how everyone would perceive his work, via The Race:

"I sat in the middle and I was nervous. I said, 'oh God, everyone's seen it for the first time'. And it was great to look around and see some of the reactions from particularly the drivers. I really care what the drivers think and I wanted them to think highly of it."

Carlos Sainz was one driver who was impressed with the production of the movie, as he said:

"Honestly, I enjoyed the whole thing. There were things that really surprised me… the quality of footage they got. It’s insane. Honestly insane. That’s for me the best part of all of it."

Meanwhile, Haas' Esteban Ocon opened up on how Hamilton's involvement made the film stay on track with excess drama:

"I really see where Lewis has put his touch to manage to try and make everything as realistic as possible. You can really feel that Lewis has pushed to keep it super realistic. But there were some parts that they needed to make it a little bit more Hollywood."

All 10 teams, alongside key paddock personnel and stars of the much-awaited film, were present at the 16 June premiere of the movie in New York.

