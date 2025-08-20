“I don't want to be in that situation again”: Jenna Ortega opens up about not being heard during her time as a child actor 

Jenna Ortega, one of the most well-known young actors, recently reflected on her early career and the challenges she faced as a child actor. Recently featured on the cover of Vogue México and Latin America’s September issue, Ortega looked back on her first experiences in the entertainment industry and how they still influence her today.She recalls that when she was younger, she was often in situations where her opinion was not heard or considered, and it became an experience she could not forget.“Being young and assertive is intense for a lot of people, as a woman. I've always known what it's like to not have a voice, and that terrifies me.”Understanding the significance of her having to get out of that silence, she said:“I don't want to be in that situation again. But for her, it's just about making sure I use my voice in the most professional, efficient, and kind way possible.”Jenna Ortega talks about her experience as a child actorRegardless of her emerging resume, she disclosed that the greater part of her initial work experience was characterized by self-doubt and limited opportunities to speak up. Ortega added, confessing that she never thought her contributions could make any difference. She continued:“For most of my career, I didn't know how to express myself.”Jenna Ortega did not specify the nature of the projects that made her feel this way; however, she emphasized that, confidence-wise, these experiences had impacted her greatly.“I was very young, I didn't know anything about the industry, perhaps because of certain professional experiences I'd had in the past that were a little more difficult. I shut myself away and became very insecure about my place.”Beyond her professional performance on the set, Ortega further admitted that fame has influenced her relationships with other people. She had been a simple and homely girl, but had become more secretive about herself.“For me, it’s just about making sure I use my voice in the most professional, efficient, and kind way possible.”said OrtegaThis perspective has gone on to influence her shift to a mature performer and shape her roles in adulthood.Jenna Ortega’s acting journeyJenna Ortega is an American actress whose golden career started as a young star of the Disney Channel and quickly turned into a television and film star. She started her career as an actor when she was 10 years old, first appearing in the sitcom Rob.&quot;Wednesday&quot; Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere – Arrivals - Source: GettyOrtega made the successful move to film, starring in The Fallout and Yes Day. Jenna Ortega finally broke through on Wednesday as the legendary Wednesday Addams. Her acting got her several awards and nominations, such as a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.She has made appearances in the horror genre, with roles in Scream (2022), X (2022), and Scream VI (2023). Going forward, Ortega has chosen to diversify her career further. She was seen as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice (2024), a follow-up into the main movie. In addition to acting, she is finding more into writing and directing and is in the process of writing a screenplay.Stay tuned for updates.