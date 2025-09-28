Will there be Wayward season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

Wayward season 2 has become a major question among Netflix viewers. The psychological thriller premiered on September 25 and was created by and stars Mae Martin, with Sarah Gadon and Toni Collette in leading roles.

Ad

The series centers on Alex (Martin), Laura (Gadon), and the secretive world of Tall Pines Academy, overseen by Evelyn (Collette). The first season closed with a cliffhanger, leaving audiences to wonder if the story will continue.

Netflix has not officially renewed Wayward for a second season. The show was promoted as a “limited series,” a label that usually signals no follow-up, though Netflix has altered such plans before. Squid Game, for instance, was originally introduced as a one-season project before earning renewal due to its success.

Ad

Trending

Currently, Wayward remains in Netflix’s top 10 and has generated notable online discussion. While no talks between Mae Martin and Netflix have been confirmed, speculation about a second season continues.

What has the cast said about Wayward season 2?

Wayward (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Members of the cast have already expressed their excitement about a possible continuation. Alyvia Alyn Lind, who plays Leila, mentioned in an interview that she has not heard of concrete plans but would return “anytime, anywhere.” She emphasized how much she enjoyed working on the project and hopes to see her character explore more fulfilling storylines.

Ad

This openness from the cast adds hope that if Netflix orders Wayward season 2, the actors are ready to step back into their complex roles.

When could Wayward season 2 premiere?

If Netflix does decide to move forward, production could take some time. Mae Martin has shared that the first season took over five years to develop. While a second season might not require the same lengthy timeline, it is reasonable to expect at least a year or two before a potential release. That means Wayward season 2 could arrive in late 2026 or beyond if renewed.

Ad

What could Wayward season 2 explore?

Wayward (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The season 1 finale left several major questions unresolved. Evelyn’s fate remains unclear after her apparent overdose. Laura steps into leadership at Tall Pines, raising concerns about whether she will bring healing or further control. Meanwhile, Alex chooses to stay with Laura and their newborn instead of escaping with Abbie, leaving viewers uncertain about his future role in the community.

Ad

If Wayward season 2 happens, storylines could dive deeper into:

Abbie’s return to Tall Pines and her attempts to rescue Leila.

Laura’s leadership and whether she becomes as dangerous as Evelyn.

Alex’s struggle to balance his duty as a father with his doubts about Laura’s true intentions.

The missing children linked to Tall Pines and the shadowy corporation Ponderosa.

Why fans are hoping for Wayward season 2

The first season successfully combined mystery, cult psychology, and emotional drama. Its characters are layered, and the final scenes left doors wide open for new developments. Viewers want closure for Abbie and Leila, clarity about Evelyn’s fate, and more insight into Alex and Laura’s relationship.

Ad

This strong demand mirrors other Netflix successes where audience engagement played a big role in renewal decisions. While the second season of Wayward has not been confirmed, the fan response shows there is a clear appetite for more episodes.

The status of Wayward season 2 remains undecided, with Netflix yet to announce a renewal. Although the series was promoted as a limited run, its unresolved storyline leaves room for continuation. The cast has expressed interest in returning, but the decision ultimately rests with the streaming platform.

For now, the first season of Wayward is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Viewership and audience engagement may play a role in determining whether the series moves forward with a second season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More