Wayward season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Published Sep 25, 2025 09:18 GMT
The stars behind Wayward season 1 (Image via Instagram/@toni_collette_official)
Wayward season 1 is an impending Netflix miniseries that premieres September 25, 2025, created by Mae Martin and Ryan Scott. The story follows a seemingly picture-perfect town of Tall Pines, where police officer Alex Dempsey (played by Mae Martin) and his wife-to-be, Laura (played by Sarah Gadon), return to Laura's hometown for a new beginning and assess the dark underbelly of silence.

They come into contact with two students at Tall Pines Academy, Abbie (played by Sydney Topliffe) and Leila (played by Alyvia Alyn Lind), who are attending a school for 'troubled teens,' run by the mysterious and powerful Evelyn Wade (played by Toni Collette). As Alex investigates Tall Pines and unravels the rituals, power dynamics, and hidden truths, Wayward explores issues of identity and trust, institutional control, and the real costs of belonging.

Wayward season 1 cast and characters

1) Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey

Mae Martin (Image via Instagram/@hooraymae)
Mae Martin plays the role of Alex Dempsey, a firm yet fair police officer with a strong will in Wayward season 1. Having just moved to Tall Pines with their wife, Laura, a mystery concerning the dysfunctional teen boarding school is unveiled. Alerted by their eye for detail on the school's shady practices, the detective also faces even darker secrets behind the town's seemingly idyllic visage.

Mae Martin catapulted to fame with the semi-autobiographical Netflix sitcom series Feel Good, which she co-created, wrote, and starred in. This series earned Martin a nomination for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Acclaimed for biting wit and emotional baring, Martin also has stand-up specials and sketch series Baroness von Sketch Show to their name, for which they scooped the Canadian Screen Awards for writing.

2) Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade

Toni Collette (Image via Instagram/@toni_collette_official)
Toni Collette portrays Evelyn Wade, the charismatic and mysterious Tall Pines Academy founder, in Wayward season 1. With her dominant presence, Evelyn has a magnetic pull on the students and citizens of the town, concealing a possibly nefarious scheme. Evelyn's controlling behavior and psychological games are key to the season's building tension.

Toni Collette first made international acclaim in Muriel's Wedding, which was nominated for a Golden Globe. She was nominated for an Academy Award for The Sixth Sense. Collette then won a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe for United States of Tara. Her career includes leading roles in films such as Little Miss Sunshine and Hereditary.

3) Sarah Gadon as Laura Redman

Sarah Gadon (Image via Instagram/@sarahgadon)
Sarah Gadon plays Laura Redman, Alex Dempsey's pregnant girlfriend, as they relocate to Tall Pines in search of a quieter life. Laura's arc confronts the challenges of motherhood while also increasingly worrying about the town's lingering mysteries.

Gadon's big break came in the award-winning miniseries Alias Grace, for which she won a Canadian Screen Award. Gadon has since parlayed that into high-profile projects such as A Dangerous Method and Indignation, while most recently appearing in HBO's True Detective.

Other actors featured in Wayward season 1:

Wayward season 1 features a variety of actors who contribute to the story across the Netflix drama series. The additional cast includes:

  • Sydney Topliffe as Abbie
  • Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leile
  • Brandon Jay McLaren as Dwyane Andrews
  • Tattiawna Jones as Rabbit
  • Isolde Ardies as Stacey
  • Joshua Close as Duck
  • Patrick J. Adams as Wyatt Turner
  • Patrick Gallagher as Chief Bartell
  • Gage Munroe as Riley
  • Byron Mann as Brian

All about Wayward season 1

Wayward season 1 starts in the serene town of Tall Pines, where police officer Alex and Laura, his pregnant wife, hope to start their new life. But when Alex strikes up a friendship with Abbie and Leila, two girls from a local school for "troubled teens" who are itching to escape, things turn dark.

As Alex investigates some strange happenings around town, he realizes that the true threat lies with Evelyn, the school’s mysterious headmaster, and her growing level of menace. As danger closes in, the fabric of friendship and loyalty becomes thin as buried truths rush to the forefront.

With its mix of suspense, horror, and a healthy dose of humor, Wayward season 1 is a story about power and control and what it takes to survive.

Wayward season 1 will premiere on Netflix on September 25, 2025.

