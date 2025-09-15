2025 Primetime Emmy Awards: From Adolescence to The Pitt, here’s the complete list of winners

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards wrapped up on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It's the television's biggest night, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, and fans were able to see it live on CBS and witness TV's top talents get recognized.Speaking of the biggest talents on television, this year's star-studded event saw Netflix's hit limited series, Adolescence, lead the pack by winning six trophies. That includes awards for directing, acting, and three acting awards. 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who had never acted professionally before Adolescence, received Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.Owen Cooper at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Monica Schipper/WireImage)Copper becomes the youngest male winner ever at the Primetime Emmy Awards, per Netflix, who said that he never thought he would be in the United States, never mind onstage at the Emmys during his acceptance speech.Another big winner at the Primetime Emmy Awards is the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt, which closed the night claiming the top awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and the Lead Actor win for Noah Wylie. Series star Katherine LaNasa also won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.More on the winners of the 2025 Primetime Emmy AwardsThe nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on July 15, with the comedy series The Studio earning 23 nominations. Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ comedy series didn't disappoint on Sunday night after bringing home the most wins, winning 13 out of its 23 nods, including Best Comedy and Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Rogen. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe most-nominated show in the Primetime Emmy Awards, another Apple TV+ hit, Severance, also took a pair of major statuettes on Sunday night. While it fell short on the top award in its category, the series took home the trophies for Outstanding Lead Actress for Britt Lower and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Tramell Tillman, winning against co-stars Zack Cherry and John Turturro.Meanwhile, The White Lotus goes home with no trophy, and Colin Farrell (The Penguin) lost to Stephen Graham (Adolescence) for Lead Actor in a Limited Series. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford (Shrinking) lost to Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere, HBO) for Best Supporting Actor (comedy).Here are the rest of the winners at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards:Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt (HBO Max)Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio (Apple TV+)Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Adolescence (Netflix)Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama): Noah Wylie - The Pitt (HBO Max)Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama): Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy): Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)Outstanding Lead Actress (Comedy): Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited/Anthology): Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)Outstanding Lead Actress (Limited/Anthology): Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)Outstanding Supporting Actor (Drama): Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama): Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)Outstanding Supporting Actor (Comedy): Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)Outstanding Supporting Actress (Comedy): Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)Outstanding Supporting Actor (Limited/Anthology): Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)Outstanding Supporting Actress (Limited/Anthology): Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)Outstanding Reality Competition Race: The Traitors (NBC)Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)Outstanding Writing (Drama): Dan Gilroy - AndorOutstanding Writing (Comedy): Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez - The StudioOutstanding Writing (Limited/Anthology): Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham - AdolescenceOutstanding Directing (Drama): Adam Randall - Slow HorsesOutstanding Directing (Comedy): Seth Rogen - The StudioOutstanding Directing (Limited/anthology): Philip Barantini - AdolescenceThe winners for more categories were announced last week at the Creative Arts Emmys.Read more: Emmy Awards 2025 snubs include major surprises