The Studio marks a big victory at the 2025 Emmy Awards - here’s all the awards the comedy series won

Apple TV+’s Hollywood satire The Studio claimed the spotlight at the 2025 Emmy Awards with a historic sweep. The comedy, which Seth Rogen co-created and starred in, came out in March 2025 and immediately received good reviews for its scathing look at the entertainment world.

The show stars Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn, and it mixes workplace comedy with sharp comments on how to reconcile art and business needs. The Studio won a record-breaking 13 Emmys in the Primetime and Creative Arts categories by the time the show ended.

The Studio bags 13 wins at the 2025 Emmy Awards

The cast at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

At the 77th annual Emmy Awards, The Studio emerged as the most decorated comedy of the night. It won Outstanding Comedy Series, a prestigious honor that capped off its successful first season.

Seth Rogen added to the night’s momentum by winning Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg also received awards for Directing for a Comedy Series, while the duo joined Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez to win Writing for a Comedy Series.

These four Primetime victories cemented the series as a force at the Emmy Awards. Rogen himself tied the all-time record for the most Emmy wins by a single individual in one evening, placing him alongside Moira Demos, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Dan Levy.

Breaking records for a freshman comedy

The series not only earned recognition for its main creative team but also made Emmy history. With 13 total wins, the show broke the record for most Emmy Awards won by a debut comedy series. It also set a new high for the most Emmy Awards given to a comedy in a single year.

Earlier, the series had already dominated the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, picking up nine trophies in technical and guest performance categories. Those included wins for costumes, production design, casting, editing, sound editing, sound mixing, music supervision, and cinematography.

Bryan Cranston also received a Guest Actor award for his appearance on the show.

The Emmy Awards journey: from nominations to wins

The Studio (Image via Apple TV)

When nominations were announced in July 2025, The Studio led the field for comedy with 23 nods. That number surpassed the record previously held by Ted Lasso for a freshman comedy. It also tied with The Bear for the most nominations for a single comedy season.

Competition at the Emmy Awards was fierce, with The Studio going up against Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, What We Do in the Shadows, Nobody Wants This, and previous winners like The Bear and Hacks. Despite the stacked lineup, The Studio came out on top, solidifying Apple TV+ as a major contender in comedy.

Seth Rogen’s milestone night

Seth Rogen at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

A key part of The Studio’s Emmy Awards success was Seth Rogen’s presence both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Matt Remick, a studio head torn between profit and passion, Rogen delivered a performance that resonated with voters. His Lead Actor win marked his first Emmy in the acting category.

Rogen’s creative collaboration with Evan Goldberg extended beyond acting. Together, they secured the Directing Emmy for the episode The Oner, adding to their long history of television and film partnerships. Their writing win, shared with Perez, Huyck, and Gregory, highlighted the collaborative effort that shaped The Studio.

Frida Perez makes Emmy Awards history

Frida Perez (Image via Getty)

Among the night’s standout moments was Frida Perez becoming the first Latina to win Outstanding Comedy Series as a co-creator. Perez’s achievement was celebrated by Rogen during his acceptance speech, where he acknowledged the talent and dedication of the show’s diverse creative team.

Her recognition adds another layer of significance to the Emmy Awards triumph, underscoring the importance of representation in Hollywood.

Apple TV+ strengthens its awards reputation

Apple TV+ has steadily built a presence at the Emmy Awards with hits like Ted Lasso and Severance. With The Studio, the streaming service expanded its reputation for supporting both fresh talent and established creators. Backed by Lionsgate Television and Point Grey Pictures, the series benefited from a combination of sharp writing, strong performances, and technical excellence.

The Emmy Awards sweep also bolsters the platform’s standing in the competitive streaming landscape, signaling that Apple’s investment in original programming continues to pay off.

The Studio dominated the 2025 Emmys with 13 wins, including Best Comedy. From its March debut to Emmy glory, Seth Rogen’s satire has reshaped TV comedy, and season 2 now carries big expectations.

