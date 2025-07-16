The Pitt becomes an unexpected contender with 13 nominations at the Emmy 2025 Awards

In an unexpected development, The Pitt has emerged as one of the leading contenders at the Emmy 2025 Awards, securing 13 nominations. This new drama series, from HBO Max, has quickly gained recognition despite its relatively recent debut.

The show follows a 15-hour shift at a fictional trauma center in Pittsburgh that is highly intense and emotional. It is nominated for several awards, including Best Drama Series and key acting awards for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa.

The Pitt's success is particularly notable given its debut earlier this year. The show’s intricate portrayal of a hospital setting during a chaotic workday has garnered widespread critical acclaim.

The Pitt gets 13 nominations at the Emmy 2025 Awards

The Pitt has secured 13 nominations at the Emmy 2025 Awards, highlighting its breakthrough success. This includes a nod for Best Drama Series, competing against strong contenders.

The show has also received acting nominations for its stellar performances, especially from Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa. Below are the categories in which The Pitt earned nominations:

Best Drama Series Best Drama Actor: Noah Wyle Best Drama Supporting Actress: Katherine LaNasa Best Drama Guest Actor: Shawn Hatosy Best Drama Directing: John Wells Best Drama Directing: Amanda Marsalis Best Drama Writing: R. Scott Gemmill Best Drama Writing: Joe Sachs Best Drama Sound Editing Best Drama Sound Mixing Best Drama Casting Best Drama Makeup (non-prosthetic) Best Drama Prosthetic Makeup

This impressive recognition shows how highly the series is respected overall. The Pitt's success at the Emmy 2025 Awards has been quite a surprise, especially given its freshman status.

More about Emmy 2025 Awards

The Emmy 2025 Awards have become the most prestigious honors in television, recognizing the best American TV shows. With the nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards announced, anticipation has grown for the upcoming ceremony. The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles will host this event on September 14, 2025.

The Emmy 2025 Awards will honor the best in television across numerous categories. As always, the Best Drama Series category is highly competitive. The Pitt faces strong competition from shows like Andor, The Last of Us, Severance, and The White Lotus. These acclaimed dramas have each received multiple nominations.

Another notable entry is Severance, which leads the nominations with 27 nods. Even though The Pitt is new to the scene, its fresh and exciting approach to medical drama has already shaken up the industry.

Other nominees in key acting categories include Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, and Pedro Pascal. These actors are recognized for their outstanding performances in Paradise, Slow Horses, and The Last of Us, respectively.

The Emmy 2025 Awards also reflect the growing trend of streaming platforms dominating nominations. HBO Max, producer of The Pitt, has received numerous nominations across various categories.

About The Pitt

The Pitt is a medical drama series created by R. Scott Gemmill and executive produced by John Wells and Noah Wyle. The show is set in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital and follows a group of doctors and medical staff during a single 15-hour shift. Each episode of The Pitt covers one hour of that shift.

The series has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by healthcare workers, including staff shortages and the psychological effects of working in a high-pressure hospital environment. Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the chief attending doctor, is played by Noah Wyle. His character leads the staff through the long, hard shift while managing his own issues.

Katherine LaNasa, Patrick Ball, and Gerran Howell also star alongside Wyle, delivering strong performances that help make The Pitt stand out. The show’s second season is already in production, with a scheduled premiere for January 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Emmy 2025 Awards as the year progresses.

