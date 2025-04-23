The Studio season 1 episode 6 ending explained: How does Matt's date with Sarah end? 

The Studio season 1 episode 6, titled The Pediatric Oncologist, was released on April 23, 2025. It is written by Alex Gregory and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

The episode moves away from the familiar setting of Continental Studios and focuses on Matt's date with Dr. Sarah at a high-profile fundraiser. However, the date does not go as planned for either of them, with Matt leaving in an ambulance after getting into a small accident at the end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Studio season 1 episode 6.

The Studio season 1 episode 6 focuses on Matt's personal life

Seth Rogen and Rebecca Hall as seen in The Studio season 1 episode 6 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Studio season 1 episode 6 opens with Matt starting his day in bed with his girlfriend, pediatric oncologist Sarah. She invites him to join her as her date that evening at the fundraiser organized by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for children with cancer.

At the gala held at Wilshire Ebell Theater, Matt gets excited after learning that movies like Oppenheimer, Gigli, and Fight Club were filmed there. Sarah is not as excited, though, and reminds him that she has only heard of Fight Club, but hasn't watched any of those films.

Despite having different interests, she is drawn to his sense of humor and finds it refreshing.

They mingle with Sarah's colleagues, the married couples - Rebecca and Steve, and Josh and June, who are unimpressed with Matt's work as the head of Continental Studios.

Their unwillingness to see his popcorn movies like the MK Ultra franchise, The Lighthouse Keeper, Dumb Guys 1 and 2, as an expression of art annoys Matt.

At the charity auction, the avid golfers Steve and Josh bid $100,000 on a golfing vacation to Ireland's Royal County Down Golf Club that also includes private lessons with Scottie Scheffler.

However, Matt outbids them for $200,000, leaving Sarah's friends visibly upset. He bid on the golf trip to get back at the couples for having a go at him all evening.

At Sarah's insistence, he apologizes and offers them the golf trip for free if they can accept that his work is just as important as theirs. Sarah calls him delusional for comparing the influence of cinema with medicine, which literally saves lives. He leaves in anger and trips while taking a work call, injuring his pinkie finger.

At the end, Sarah calls him an ambulance, but decides to stay back, signaling the end of their relationship.

Matt works on a zombie apocalypse film in The Studio season 1 episode 6

Johnny Knoxville and Josh Hutcherson as seen in The Studio season 1 episode 6 (Image via Apple TV+)

At the studio, Matt is busy working on the trailer of the Oscar-winning director Spike Jonze's medical disinformation satire, Duhpocalypse. Starring Johnny Knoxville and Josh Hutcherson, the film's premise involves zombies infecting people through projectile diarrhea.

The trailer showcases a diarrhea explosion, which the Heartland Theater owners want removed due to its graphic nature.

Johnny's team worries it can drive down the concession sales of brown liquids, but Johnny wants to double down and make it a part of the film's marketing strategy. After debating for a while, Matt decides to keep the shitsplosion scene by editing it in a way that can appease the theater owners.

The trailer has to be ready by 10 pm that very night, with Matt needing to approve the final cut before it is sent out. Hence, he agrees to receive updates at the gala and gets news about the theater's approval from Maya before injuring himself.

The Studio season 1 episode 6 ends the same way it began, but this time, Matt is in bed with Leigh, Knoxville’s agent. The two talk about the MK Ultra franchise before Leigh turns down his offer to see him again.

Fans of the show can watch The Studio season 1 episode 6 exclusively on Apple TV+.

