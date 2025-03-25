"I just loved the guy"—Johnny Knoxville made his feelings clear about working with Tom Petty

Jackass fame Johnny Knoxville once opened up about his experience of working with Tom Petty. One of Knoxville's first gigs was in a music video for a single titled You Don't Know How It Feels from Petty's 1994 album Wildflowers.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 12, 2024, Johnny Knoxville reflected on what it was like to work with Petty years after he almost got fired from that first gig. Knoxville said:

"I ended up getting to do a 'King of the Hill' with Tom Petty years later, and I just loved the guy."

Recounting how he almost messed up the music video, he said there was a revolving stage on set. The stage broke and some of the backup artists thought it would take three hours. So, they left and when they returned after three hours, they found out that the stage was fixed in 30 minutes.

Johnny Knoxville, who was playing Ken in the video, also went up to the mic and sang because he was not aware that he was not allowed to do that. However, Tom Petty just laughed it off.

Johnny Knoxville on the possibility of making more Jackass movies

The Jackass franchise began with the eponymous slapstick comedy reality TV series, which aired from October 2000 to June 2001. In 2002, a movie of the same name was released and since then, the franchise has continued to expand with new films.

Elsewhere in the 2024 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked Johnny Knoxville if there is a possibility of another Jackass movie. The actor said:

"I don't know. I still write ideas for it just because I have a lot of time on my hands. But I don't know if we'll ever do another one. It's kind of you get the feeling, and then 'let's do another.' So I don't know."

When asked whether or not he would do his own stunts, Knoxville responded that he promised his kids that he would not do any more stunts which might give him a concussion. He explained that injuries on "arm or wrist or anything" were fine but he already had "too many concussions" from the stunts he did before.

Johnny Knoxville on where he gets his wild nature from

While shooting Jackass Forever, which was released in February 2022, Johnny Knoxville broke his wrist and ribs and even had a concussion. In conversation with PEOPLE magazine on February 2, 2022, he shared his doctor's verdict:

"My doctor said I can't take another shot to the head, I've had so many concussions. I put my family through enough, quite honestly. I don't think I have anything else to prove."

During the same interview, he was asked where he got this "wild nature" from and he answered it was from his dad. His father was a salesman and loved to cause trouble all the time. Knoxville said:

"He pranked his employees constantly. He would send letters from the IRS to his friends saying they were going to be audited. He was just nonstop with giving people hell. I idolized him."

Although his parents began to worry about the stunts he was doing for the franchise, they were also proud of his work. However, Knoxville mentioned that he plans to keep his son, Rocko, out of trouble.

Jackass Forever is available to stream on Paramount+ and Jackass is available to stream on the Paramount+ Apple TV channel.

