Gen V season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Gen V season 2 is back on Prime Video, continuing the chaotic and darkly humorous journey set in the world of Godolkin University. The series, a spin-off from The Boys, premieres on September 17, 2025, with its first three episodes available for streaming.Gen V season 2 ensures action, suspense, and moral dilemmas. In a university where students are not only learning but also becoming the next generation of strong supes, this new season looks at what happens when power, corruption, and survival come together.Gen V season 2 also portrays how Godolkin University adapts to a new, more dangerous regime under the control of the authoritarian Dean Cipher, played by Hamish Linklater. As the students struggle with their powers and reputations, they must also grapple with personal traumas and navigate a world where their abilities are increasingly manipulated by Vought.New faces join the cast, while returning characters, such as Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), and Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh), continue to evolve and face new challenges.Gen V season 2: Full list of main exploredJaz Sinclair as Marie MoreauJaz Sinclair at Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's Gen V season 2 (Source: Getty)Jaz Sinclair plays the character of Marie Moreau, who is a central figure in Gen V season 2, known for her ability to manipulate and control blood. Marie gets caught up in a web of secrets and conspiracy when she goes back to Godolkin University for her sophomore year.The main connection is Project Odessa. Her power is both a blessing and a curse as she tries to find out how Vought really works and how it affects the students' lives.Jaz Sinclair, an American actress, has appeared in several roles, including as Roz Walker in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She also featured in the 2018 horror film Slender Man.Lizze Broadway as Emma MeyerLos Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's &quot;Gen V&quot; Season 2 - Source: GettyLizze Broadway plays Emma Meyer, also known as Little Cricket, who has the unique power to shrink and enlarge at will. Her character faces challenges tied to both her abilities and her emotional struggles at Godolkin. Her power comes into play as the students are forced into survival mode, navigating a new political structure at Godolkin University.Before Gen V, Lizze Broadway appeared in a range of TV shows, including Shameless, Bones, and The Rookie. She was also featured in the 2022 horror movie The Inhabitant and played Chris Evans' sister in Ghosted (2023). Maddie Phillips as Cate DunlapLos Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's &quot;Gen V&quot; Season 2 - Source: GettyCate Dunlap is a student at Godolkin University with the ability to read minds and control others with a simple touch. This telepathic power, referred to as &quot;pushing,&quot; makes her a formidable force on campus.In season 2, Cate's story is one of growing as a person and dealing with what her power means. She is under more and more stress as she deals with school politics, personal trauma, and her complicated relationships with other students.Maddie Phillips has appeared in various popular shows, including Supernatural, Ghost Wars, and Van Helsing. She gained attention for her role as Sterling Wesley, a bounty hunter, in Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix). Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher&quot;A Big Bold Beautiful Journey&quot; New York Premiere - Source: GettyDean Cipher steps into the spotlight as the new, authoritarian head of Godolkin University. Cipher is a power-hungry leader who uses his unique abilities and the institution's resources to manipulate the students.His role is central to the tension in season 2 as he enforces a dangerous new regime under Vought's control. His presence at Godolkin is both intimidating and manipulative, marking him as one of the series' most chilling antagonists.Hamish Linklater is known for his exceptional acting range. He gained recognition for his roles in The New Adventures of Old Christine and Fargo. Linklater's career also includes a notable turn in Midnight Mass on Netflix, where his performance as Father Paul earned critical acclaim. Linklater's career also includes a notable turn in Midnight Mass on Netflix, where his performance as Father Paul earned critical acclaim.Supporting cast of Gen V season 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe other case of season 2 includes -Ethan Slater as Thomas GodolkinChace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz/The DeepNathan Mitchell as Black Noir IIErin Moriarty as Annie January/StarlightZach McGowan as DogknottSean Patrick Thomas as PolarityProduction and directionGen V season 2 Premiere And After-Party - Source: GettyGen V season 2 is being made by Amazon Studios, just like its predecessor. It will continue the dark and humorous tone set by The Boys. This season, which was created by Eric Kripke, has a new director named Michele Fazekas. She takes over after the success of season 1.The creative direction focuses on expanding the universe of The Boys, further exploring the corruption, manipulation, and chaos that powers the narrative of Gen V. Gen V season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.