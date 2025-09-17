Gen V season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

Gen V season 1 ends with a cliffhanger that sets the stage for the second season, which premieres on Prime Video on September 17. Before diving into the upcoming episodes, it is important to revisit the events of the first season. The series stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizzie Broadway as Emma Meyer, Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan.

These young supes, each burdened with personal trauma, become central to the unfolding events at Godolkin University, a training ground for Vought International’s next generation of superheroes.

What happened in Gen V season 1?

Gen V season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Set within the universe of The Boys, Gen V season 1 introduces Godolkin University, a school for aspiring superheroes. The season explores both the competitive world of supe training and the darker realities of corporate control.

The story begins with Marie Moreau, a young woman with the ability to manipulate blood. Her power first manifests in a tragic accident that kills her parents, setting her on a path of guilt and determination. At Godolkin, Marie hopes to rebuild her life and eventually earn a place among the Seven.

Marie’s journey intersects with other key students. Emma Meyer, her roommate, uses her shrinking abilities to maintain a social media following, but struggles with the side effects tied to her eating disorder. Andre Anderson, son of retired hero Polarity, wields magnetic powers while navigating grief and pressure from his father.

Jordan Li, who shifts between male and female forms, displays unique combat abilities and becomes vital in exposing secrets within the school. Cate Dunlap, with the power of mind control, and Sam Riordan, who suffers hallucinations, also play central roles in the season’s twists.

Behind the walls of the university lies “The Woods,” a secret laboratory where unstable supes are confined and experimented on. Dean Indira Shetty oversees this project, aiming to develop a virus capable of killing superheroes. Her motivations stem from personal loss caused by Homelander, and she manipulates students like Cate to advance her agenda.

As events escalate, the students uncover the truth about The Woods. Betrayals fracture their group, particularly when Cate’s actions reveal her role in erasing memories. By the season’s climax, chaos erupts on campus. Cate and Sam lead a violent uprising, while Marie and her allies try to stop further destruction.

Homelander makes a decisive appearance, siding against Marie and her friends. In the aftermath, Vought reframes the incident as a heroic act by Cate and Sam, leaving Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre wrongly branded as villains. The season closes with the group imprisoned in a secure facility, their futures uncertain.

Is Gen V season 1 connected to The Boys?

Gen V season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Gen V season 1 maintains close ties with The Boys. Characters such as Homelander and Ashley Barrett appear, reinforcing the shared universe. The development of the supe-killing virus adds a storyline that directly influences future conflicts in The Boys.

The events at Godolkin University not only shape the students’ lives but also highlight the dangers of unchecked corporate power and the instability of enhanced individuals.

What to Expect in Gen V Season 2

Gen V season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Season 2 will continue directly after the events of Gen V season 1. The absence of Andre Anderson, following the real-life passing of actor Chance Perdomo, is expected to be addressed within the story. Hamish Linklater joins the cast as the new dean, tasked with stabilizing the university after the chaos. However, new authority figures in The Boys universe often carry hidden motives, leaving uncertainty about his role.

The fallout from Cate and Sam’s uprising remains unresolved. The virus developed in The Woods continues to pose a major threat, with Vought likely seeking to control or weaponize it. Marie’s growing importance is suggested by teasers that connect her to Billy Butcher’s mission.

At the same time, Homelander’s presence looms large, signaling that Godolkin’s conflicts are part of a larger power struggle across the universe.

Gen V season 2 arrives on September 17, 2025 on Prime Video.

