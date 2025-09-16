What time will Gen V season 2 episodes 1, 2, and 3 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Gen V season 2 is ready to bring Marie and her team back in action with new mysteries and twisting dangers approaching them. A spin-off of the popular series, The Boys, it will bring out a total of eight episodes this season.

While the first installment ended with Marie, Jordan, and Emma in a tough position, their return to Godolkin University in the new season is set to turn the matter intense. Several fresh faces, as well as characters from The Boys, are also expected to make their way to the show this season.

Gen V season 2 will premiere its first three episodes on Prime Video on September 17, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Gen V season 2 episodes 1, 2, and 3 release date and time

(L-R) Nathan Mitchell, Jaz Sinclair, and Erin Moriarty at the premiere of the series (Image via Getty)

Gen V season 2 is going to be a roller coaster ride for Marie Moreau and her friends. After all the dangers they tried to curb at Godolkin University in season 1, luck did not seem to be in their favor. However, the young superheroes are back at the institution, ready to handle the new challenges at hand.

The series will begin with the release of its first three episodes, New Year, New U, Justice Never Forgets, and H is for Human. All three episodes will release on September 17, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Here is a list of the release timings for a few other regions across the world:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) September 17, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) September 17, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) September 17, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) September 17, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) September 17, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) September 17, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) September 17, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) September 17, 2025 9 am SAST

Where to watch Gen V season 2 episodes 1-3?

(L-R) Ethan Slater, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips, and Jaz Sinclair at the premiere of the series (Image via Getty)

The second season follows the suit of its previous seasons, as it is set to drop on Prime Video. The streaming platform will exclusively release the first three episodes of the series on September 17, followed by unveiling one new episode every Wednesday till October 22, 2025.

Viewers can also brush up on what happened in the first season of the series by watching all episodes on Prime Video. The platform also has all the seasons of The Boys for international viewers to stream.

For those who have yet to get Prime Video, there are several options and offers to choose from. To subscribe to the platform, a monthly plan is available for $8.99/month. Another way to access it is through an Amazon Prime Membership, which is priced at $14.99/month or $139/year. Offers for students and more can be checked by interested viewers.

What to expect from Gen V season 2 episodes 1, 2, and 3?

An official poster of the series (Image via Instagram/@genv)

With America under the control of Homelander, things are much more grave and precarious in Gen V season 2. As Marie and her friends make their way back to Godolkin University in the fresh season, new challenges await them.

The teaser showed how the entry of Dean Cipher has brought significant changes to the institution. Returning after months of trauma, Marie, Emma, and Jordan not only have to adjust to the place again but also unravel the mystery behind a secret program connected with the university.

The official description of the series on Prime Video reads as follows:

"As America adjusts to Homelander's reign, at Godolkin University, the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

The cast members appearing this season include Jaz Sinclair as Marie, Lizzie Broadway as Emma Meyer, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher, and more.

Watch Gen V season 2 on Prime Video.

