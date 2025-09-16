5 burning questions ‘Gen V’ season 2 must answer

Gen V is finally returning with a new season after making fans wait for almost two years. The first three episodes will be released on September 17, 2025, and the rest of the episodes will be rolled out on a weekly basis till October 22. Set after the events of The Boys season 4, Gen V fans are hoping that it will be able to recreate the magic of its predecessor in terms of storytelling and performances.

This time around, the impending war between Humans and Supes threatens to spill beyond the bounds of Godolkin University. Despite their reluctance, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and the gang are back at Godolkin, where new trouble emerges. As the finale of season 1 left viewers with several loose ends, viewers are expecting them to be answered in this upcoming season.

Out of all the puzzling questions that Gen V fans have been pondering, the queries mentioned on this list have taken up the most space in their minds.

5 perplexing questions that fans want answered in Gen V season two

1) What does Victoria Neuman plan to do with the virus?

Season two will most likely reveal what Victoria wants to do with the virus (Image via Prime Video)

In Gen V season 1, Marco Pigossi's Dr. Cardosa and Shelley Conn's Dean Shetty developed a dangerous virus that can be used against the Supes. After Cate (Maddie Phillips) kills Shetty, Victoria personally takes Dr. Cardosa out of the equation to get her hands on the virus. At present, she is the only one who has knowledge of the virus, which makes her both formidable and dangerous.

The audience sees Victoria leave with the virus for Washington, but they are left in the dark with regards to her motivations. It is unlikely that she will pursue an approach involving a global infection. After all, she has Marie's blood-manipulating ability, which puts her at risk. But, it is quite possible that she will use the virus to create streamlined weapons to give herself an upper hand in Gen V season 2.

2) Why did Sam end up aligning with Cate?

From hating Cate to siding with her, Sam's switch doesn't make sense (Image via Prime Video)

In the debut season of Gen V, Lizze Broadway's Emma is the one who helps Sam (Asa Germann) escape from the lab. Over time, they develop a bond, and so, it is rather surprising that he would turn on Emma all of a sudden. It must be kept in mind that Sam joined Cate even before she used mind-control on him. The switch from pure and innocent to manipulative and ruthless seemed a bit rushed.

In fact, for the longest time, Sam hated Cate for trying to ruin him and his brother, which is why Gen V fans deserve a better answer for why he decided to suddenly switch loyalties.

It is also interesting to note that Vought decided to promote Sam and Cate as heroes, despite the fact that they killed several Vought employees. It seems like there is more under the surface, which will most likely be revealed in season 2.

3) Will Andre replace Polarity?

Andre will have to choose whether he wants to take up his father's mantle or not (Image via Prime Video)

From an early age, Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson has known that he has to live up to the superhero legacy of his father. Even though he possesses powerful abilities, the pressure of being as good as Polarity is a burden that he has to shoulder alone.

Unfortunately, for Andre, his confidence takes a hit when his father suffers from a major health crisis. It is revealed that whenever Polarity uses his powers, it results in a micro-tear in his neural pathways. Over time, his father has suffered severe brain damage that cannot be reversed.

Andre himself starts experiencing brain damage symptoms, which could prompt him to stop using his powers altogether. The viewers of Gen V will have to wait and see whether he embraces his father's legacy or chooses a different path.

4) Will Gen V's romantic pairings have a happy ending?

Godolkin University is too chaotic for romance to blossom (Image via Prime Video)

Jordan, portrayed by London Thor and Derek Luh in Gen V, is seen in a romantic relationship with Marie. A classic enemies-to-lovers arc, the two of them didn't get off on the right foot, but eventually they start to develop a strong chemistry.

Even though their relationship is not perfect, they did end up on the same side in season 1, which increases their chances of staying together in the next installment. But only time will tell if their bond can stay strong amidst new trouble brewing at Godolkin University.

The relationships from Gen V season 1 that are likely to go sour in season 2 are Sam and Emma, and Andre and Cate. As Sam and Cate embrace the limelight as the new campus heroes, it is most likely that their romantic pairings will bear the brunt of the aftermath of their radical actions.

5) Is Cipher an ally of Homelander?

It is likely that Marie and gang will clash with Cipher in Gen V season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

When season 1 of Gen V came to an end, fans were wondering if Godolkin University would shut down after all the chaos. But things became clear when the season 2 cast announcements came through. Hamish Linklater joined the cast to play the new dean, Cipher. An original character, Cipher hasn't previously appeared in any of The Boys comics.

As fans remember, Godolkin's former dean, Indira Shetty, was the main antagonist of the debut season. While it isn't clear whether Linklater's character will follow Shetty's footsteps, it must be remembered that Godolkin University is run by Vought International. And, Homelander has complete control of the company. Viewers will find out soon enough if Cipher will help cover up Homelander's violence.

Gen V fans are hoping that the new season brings new plot twists, interesting characters, shocking revelations and satisfying answers.

