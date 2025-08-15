"Truly been a highlight of my career"- Antony Starr shares heartfelt farewell as Homelander ahead of The Boys season 5

The Boys season 5 holds the attention of viewers worldwide as they eagerly wait for its release. Being the last season, intense challenges await the characters ahead as they are bound to come together for a final faceoff.Along with other prominent cast members, Antony Starr, the actor playing Homelander, also returns in the series. Taking to his social media handle, the popular actor recently shared an emotional farewell post. The elaborate caption under the August 13 post touched upon his journey as Homelander, as he called this character a special part of his acting career.&quot;It’s truly been the highlight of my career,&quot; he said.Antony Starr reminisces his journey as Homelander ahead of The Boys season 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAntony Starr has been playing the role of the evil, corrupt superhero, Homelander, on The Boys since season 1. As he reprised his role in The Boys season 5, his character will be difficult to subdue.Getting emotional about the long journey that he embarked on with the show, the actor poured his heart out in an Instagram post. Talking about his journey so far, he wrote:&quot;Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career.&quot;The actor also delved into what it meant for him to play Homelander in the renowned show. He discussed how the &quot;complicated character&quot; enabled him to &quot;discover and push boundaries in a way [he] never expected.&quot; Expressing his gratitude and sharing the thrill he felt on the sets, the actor said:&quot;I love this show. And I love this character. Truly. I will dearly miss heading to work, knowing what we were aiming for but never knowing where we would find ourselves by the end of the day…only that we would have fun and it would be creatively rewarding in the extreme.&quot;Also read: Is there a new The Boys season 5 trailer? Viral video debunkedAntony Starr thanks the creator, team, and fans ahead of The Boys season 5A still from season 4 (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)In his recent post, one of the highlights of Antony Starr's words was the elaborate expression of gratitude to all those associated with the show. From the series' crew to fans, Starr made sure to thank everyone in his Instagram update.He thanked his co-stars, production team, and the people at Sony and Amazon for making the show happen. He also felt grateful for the challenges and learnings he experienced while playing the character. Thanking creator Eric Kripke, he stated:&quot;And of course huge gratitude to my co-parent with this twisted gem of a character- @erickripke1 . We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you.&quot;Towards the end of the caption, he shared a heartfelt gratitude for the fans, calling them &quot;the life blood&quot;. &quot;And finally- massive thank you to the fans. You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste ;),&quot; he said.Antony Starr's emotional reaction to the final season raises anticipation for seeing him once more as Homelander in the upcoming show. While not many details have been unveiled yet for The Boys season 5, fans can expect to watch the beloved characters for a final season in 2026.Stay tuned for more updates.