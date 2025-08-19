How many episodes will there be in Gen V season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Michele Fazekas's Gen V season 2 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, 2025. The show is the third series in The Boys franchise and will pick back up after the events of season 1 and The Boys season 4. The show will pick back up after Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre are framed and incarcerated after Cate and Sam's betrayal.Gen V season 2 begins with the crew being held captive in a merciless rehabilitation center before they are finally returned to Godolkin University. Now, with the looming specter of Homelander's increasing power and President Calhoun's support of a supe-dominated army, the campus has become a very different and much darker place.Gen V season 2: Episode count and release scheduleA still from the show (Image via Instagram/@genv)Gen V Season 2 will consist of eight episodes in total. The first three episodes will be released together on September 17, 2025, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays. The finale will air on October 22, 2025, providing fans with a steady buildup of suspense and drama.Episode numberRelease DateRelease Time1September 17, 202512 am PT2September 17, 202512 am PT3September 17, 202512 am PT4September 24, 202512 am PT5October 1, 202512 am PT6October 8, 202512 am PT7 October 15, 202512 am PT 8 October 22, 2025 12 am PT Where to watch Gen V season 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can either select one of two principal subscription levels: a full Prime membership for $14.99 monthly or $139 a year, which includes Prime Video in addition to such perks as free shipping, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and others, or a standalone Prime Video membership for $8.99 monthly for exclusive streaming.Both levels are ad-supported by default, but consumers can purchase an ad-free add-on for $2.99 per month, making the total Prime package cost $17.98 per month or $11.98 per month for individual Prime Video. New customers in the United States receive a free 30-day trial, while students are eligible for a six-month free trial followed by discounted rates.Globally, the same premium Prime Video configuration applies in over 240 countries and territories, with region-specific price differences, but the same tiered model of bundled versus individual subscriptions, all streaming exclusively Gen V Season 2.Read more: Is there a new The Boys season 5 trailer? Viral video debunkedAll about Gen V season 2A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@genv)Gen V season 2 will escalate the tension at Godolkin University as its teenage supes get confronted with a new world built on fear, manipulation, and the increasing hold of totalitarian power.Picking up after the aftermath of season 1 and the earthshaking events of The Boys season 4, the new season examines how the next generation of heroes is reshaped by Homelander's growing ascendancy and the supe-military vision espoused by President Calhoun.With Cate and Sam as honored &quot;Guardians of Godolkin,&quot; Marie's broken team, along with Jordan and Emma, will have to survive an organization that has evolved into a militarized academy, where humans must now wear visible ID tags and loyalty to Vought is the only thing that matters.A new character, Dean Cipher, played by Hamish Linklater, becomes the head of the university, imposing ruthless discipline while concealing more sinister secrets regarding the school's history and a clandestine program that connects directly back to Marie's past.The season will be heavily into power, identity, and resistance themes, mixing gore-packed action with incisive political commentary. Cast members such as Jaz Sinclair, Derek Luh, and London Thor, as well as Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and Asa Germann, will reprise their roles. Andre Anderson will not be recast after Chance Perdomo's death, a poignant change in the show's cast.Also read: How many episodes will be there in Alien: Earth season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more.Gen V season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on September 17, 2025.