7 RomComs to Watch if You Loved Netflix's 'The Wrong Paris'

The Wrong Paris is Netflix's latest romantic comedy that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The movie follows Dawn, a 25-year-old waitress and aspiring artist from Texas who dreams of studying art in Paris, France. Therefore, she joins a dating show, thinking it will take her to the City of Light. But, there she learns that the show happens in Paris, Texas instead of the one in France.

She makes several deliberate attempts to get eliminated until falling for the bachelor, who adds complexities to her plans. The Wrong Paris features Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé in this engaging mix-up tale. The film blends comedy, romance, and the classic fish-out-of-water theme. The viewers love the chemistry between the leads and the small-town charm.

The Wrong Paris delivers heartwarming moments and humor throughout its runtime. For viewers who enjoyed this delightful romantic comedy, here are several movies that will give them an equally engaging viewing experience and romantic satisfaction.

Set It Up, Irish Wish, Love Hard, and four other romcoms to watch if you liked The Wrong Paris

1) Irish Wish (2024)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Irish Wish is a mirroring follow-up to The Wrong Paris for viewers who like watching fantasy romance. The Netflix original stars Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly. She wishes to marry her dream man, who got engaged to someone else. Her wish magically comes to reality in unpredictable ways. The movie blends magical elements with romance. Like The Wrong Paris, it features a main lead whose plan goes entirely wrong.

Both films display women who have learned to embrace unpredictable situations. Irish Wish has the same heartwarming and lighthearted tone that made The Wrong Paris so enjoyable. The scenic Irish countryside provides an aesthetic backdrop for romance.

This movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) A Perfect Pairing (2022)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A Perfect Pairing shares several themes with The Wrong Paris. The premise of the story follows Lola (portrayed by Victoria Justice), a wine executive from Los Angeles. She travels to Australia to win over a crucial client. Instead, she finds herself working on a ranch and falling in love with a man called Max. The eccentric storyline mirrors The Wrong Paris with accuracy.

Both movies feature city women adapting to unlikely environments. The romantic chemistry develops organically in both films. A Perfect Pairing has scenic Australian scenery, just like The Wrong Paris, which displays the charm of Texas. Audiences will appreciate the cultural clash and romantic tension.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Set It Up (2018)

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Set It Up is an urban workplace romantic comedy that The Wrong Paris viewers will appreciate. Glen Powell and Deutch play the role of overexhausted and overworked assistants to demanding bosses. They cross paths and orchestrate a plan to set their bosses up together. This backfires when they start falling for each other instead. The film has humor equal to that found in The Wrong Paris.

Both movies feature characters whose original plans transform entirely. The romantic chemistry builds naturally and slowly. Set It Up provides that sometimes the best relationships happen when viewers least expect them. The New York City setting provides excitement and energy.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Love Hard (2021)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Love Hard explores urban dating in ways that The Wrong Paris viewers will appreciate. Natalie (portrayed by Nina Dobrev) is a writer who thinks she has found love online. She travels across the country to surprise her match.

Instead, she finds she has been catfished by someone unique. The mistaken identity theme connects narrowly to The Wrong Paris. Both movies display characters ending up somewhere unexpected. The small town Christmas setting creates cozy romantic energy. Love Hard balances genuine emotional moments with humor. The film proves that authentic connections can happen in unpredictable ways.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Anyone But You (2023)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Anyone But You introduces the lovers trope that accurately complements The Wrong Paris. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney play Ben and Bea. They pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding. Their fake relationship eventually becomes real as they spend time together.

Both movies feature characters who must adapt to unexpected situations together. The wedding setting provides beautiful, romantic moments. Anyone But You displays how the initial impressions can go entirely wrong. The chemistry between the main characters makes every sequence entertaining.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Wedding Date (2005)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film offers the classic romantic comedy elements that audiences will recognize and appreciate. The premise of the movie follows Kate (portrayed by Debra Messing), who hires a male escort for her sister's wedding party. She wishes to make her ex-fiancé jealous with a fake boyfriend.

Authentic feelings develop between Kate and her hired date. The relationship premise creates the same romantic tensions. The Wedding Date has the same heartwarming conclusion format. Amy Adams appears in a supporting role before her big stardom.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) She's All That (1999)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows Zack (portrayed by Freddie Prinze Jr.), who makes a bet about popularity. He chooses socially awkward Laney to transform into prom queen material. Real feelings develop during their fake relationship arrangement.

Both movies display characters discovering their genuine selves through connections. She's All That has the same high school romantic beats and charm. The film proves that raw connections matter more than appearances. Additionally, late 90s nostalgia adds extra appeal for several viewers.

She's All That is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch

These are seven romcoms to watch if you liked The Wrong Paris. Let us know in the comment section which of these was your favourites.

