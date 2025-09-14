Where was The Wrong Paris filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Wrong Paris is a romantic comedy that premiered on Netflix on September 12, 2025. Directed by Janeen Damian, the film stars Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn, an aspiring artist, and Pierson Fodé as Trey. The plot centers on Dawn, who needs money for art school in Paris, France. She signs up for a reality dating show in the hopes of getting the money she needs and a free trip to Europe.

However, she discovers the show is actually being filmed in Paris, Texas, just a short drive from her hometown. Determined to get eliminated quickly, Dawn's plan gets complicated when she starts to fall for the handsome bachelor, Trey. The Wrong Paris was filmed in Vancouver and Agassiz, British Columbia during September and October 2024.

Netflix's The Wrong Paris filming locations

The Wrong Paris, despite its American-centric story, was filmed almost entirely in Western Canada. The production team used locations in both Vancouver and Agassiz, British Columbia, to create the visual world of the film, with these Canadian cities standing in for the fictional version of Paris, Texas, transforming the landscapes and urban areas of Canada's west coast into the heart of Texas.

Principal photography for the film took place in both Vancouver and Agassiz, British Columbia, over a period in the fall of 2024. The Greater Vancouver area served as the backdrop for several of the movie's scenes, giving the narrative a more varied range of landscapes. The Copperstone Mansion in Langley Township was one of the key filming locations during the production.

Additionally, scenes depicting the main character Dawn's family home were filmed at the Anderlini Farm, also known as The Kent Farm, in Aldergrove. These suburban and rural settings within the Vancouver area were crucial in creating the atmosphere of a small-town Texas setting, despite being filmed hundreds of miles away.

The film's production shifted to Agassiz, British Columbia, for the more rustic settings, such as the sequences at the ranch. This town's distinct rural character, with its scenic farmlands and natural beauty, was instrumental in creating the illusion of the Texas countryside. Filming also took place at a local restaurant, Sossy’s Saloon, which is located at 7215 Pioneer Avenue.

What is The Wrong Paris about?

The Wrong Paris centers on Dawn, a young aspiring artist who dreams of attending art school in Paris, France. Her sister offers what appears to be the perfect solution when she is accepted but lacks the money: try out for the reality dating show "The Honeypot," which is supposedly filming in Paris. Dawn plans to get on the show, collect the appearance fee, and get eliminated quickly so she can pursue her dreams.

However, a major twist reveals that the show is actually being filmed in Paris, Texas. Stuck in a small town and wanting to escape, Dawn's new goal is to get herself kicked off the show. Her plan goes wrong when she starts to feel affection for Trey, the charming and handsome rancher who is the show's bachelor. This forces Dawn to reconsider her priorities as she reevaluates her priorities.

The Wrong Paris is streaming on Netflix.

