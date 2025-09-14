The American romantic comedy, The Wrong Paris, was released on Netflix on September 12, 2025. Directed by Janeen Damian, the film features Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé as the main cast. Madison Pettis, Dawn's rival, Yvonne Orji, Torrance Coombs, Frances Fisher and others feature in supporting roles.

The plot centers on Dawn (Miranda Cosgrove), who dreams of attending art school in Paris, France. Desperate for tuition money, she agrees to participate in a reality dating show called "The Honeypot," believing that it is filmed in Paris, France. Later she finds out that the show is actually being filmed in Paris, Texas, which is only a few miles away from her hometown.

Dawn's initial plan is to get eliminated early to collect the participation fee and leave, but her plan gets complicated as she starts to fall for the charming bachelor, Trey, with whom she had a brief connection before the show began. As Dawn and Trey's relationship grows, her rival, Lexi, exposes Dawn's original plan to use the show for art school money.

Heartbroken and feeling deceived, Trey kicks Dawn off the show. Dawn goes to Paris, France, to start her art program, but a producer from the show, Rachel, tracks her down and encourages her to confess her true feelings to Trey. In the end, Dawn reunites with Trey when he learns she forfeited her prize money to see him again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

The Wrong Paris ending: How Dawn balances love and Paris dreams

The conclusion of The Wrong Paris serves more than just a happy ending; it's the fusion of the film’s central themes of ambition, honesty, and real connection. Although the first dispute stems from a financial scam, Dawn and Trey both learn what is truly important in the last moments. Dawn's carefully constructed plan to win the prize money for her art school tuition in Paris, France, is exposed by her rival, Lexi.

This revelation shatters Trey's trust, as he feels used and deceived. After being kicked off the show, Dawn intends to go back to her initial plan and begin her studies in Paris, France. Nonetheless, this trip becomes a time for reflection and emotional growth. In this instance, show producer Rachel plays a crucial role in motivating Dawn to follow her passion instead of merely her first desire.

The conversation pushes Dawn to move beyond her preconceived notions of success and consider what truly matters. Dawn makes a selfless choice: she forfeits the prize money she was set to receive, which proves her sincerity. It proves to Trey that she is serious about him and also that she is willing to sacrifice her financial stability to have a genuine relationship with him.

At this point, Dawn completely changes from a schemer to someone acting out of sincerity and affection. It is this sacrifice that redeems her, allowing Trey to look beyond her deceit and understand how deeply she feels. In a touching reunion at the end of the movie, Trey comes to understand the extent of Dawn's sacrifice. All of it, however, doesn't force Dawn to give up her artistic dreams.

The resolution allows her to have both: a fulfilling relationship with Trey and the opportunity to pursue her passion in Paris. The end credits of The Wrong Paris give a final, heartwarming epilogue to Dawn and Trey’s journey, offering a glimpse into their future as an engaged couple. As the credits roll, a montage of photos is shown, showing the growth of their relationship.

The photos depict their love story through various seasons. The end montage of The Wrong Paris features photos of a romantic proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower, as well as Trey bonding with Dawn's family. It also features a series of images from various getaways, including a spring break trip.

The Wrong Paris is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

