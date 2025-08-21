Emily in Paris season 5 release date, cast details, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

Emily in Paris season 5 has been anticipated by the global audience, who are looking forward to Emily's fresh adventures. Netflix has officially confirmed that the series will return to the streaming platform with the fifth installment this December.

Going beyond Paris, Emily is set to have Italian escapades taking over her life this time. While the protagonist's journey as Agence Grateu's head in Rome will be a new exploration, viewers can expect her love life and Parisian connection to hold importance ahead, too.

Emily in Paris season 5 will release on Netflix on December 18, 2025.

Exact release date for Emily in Paris season 5

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Emily in Paris series has been delivering different flavors of romance, drama, and comedy to a global audience since 2020. Viewers witnessed Emily grow in her marketing career in Paris and saw her experience several ups and downs in her love life.

The fifth season is set to premiere on December 18, 2025. Further details on episode count and more are yet to be revealed. With no difference in the adventures it promises, Emily in Paris season 5 marks the return of the character for a new phase in her life.

After the previous season ended in 2024, the new release will tie up the loose ends and explore Emily's work struggles in a new location, her relationship with Marcello, and more.

Where to watch Emily in Paris season 5?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

From the changing dynamics between the characters to other twists and turns, Emily in Paris season 5 will bring a different viewing experience for all. Just like the previous seasons, all the episodes of the fifth season will be released on Netflix.

To watch the upcoming season and the previous parts of the series, viewers can get a subscription to Netflix through the varied plans it offers. A standard, ad-inclusive plan is priced at $7.99/month. Along with HD viewing, it supports streaming on two devices and gives access to limited content on the platform. A standard ad-free plan offers access to all content with HD viewing for $17.99/month.

For features such as unlimited content, four supported devices at a time, and a 4K ultra HD viewing experience, users can subscribe to the premium plan priced at $24.99/month.

All cast members in Emily in Paris season 5

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Lily Collins is set to return in her role as Emily Cooper in the upcoming fifth season. Known for works such as The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) and Mirror Mirror (2012), Collins' character continues to remain the main figure in the new season.

From her boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), to her beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), many characters are returning to Emily in Paris season 5. Here is a list of some cast members set to appear in the upcoming release:

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Arnaud Binard as Laurent G

Paul Forman as Nico

Netflix also announced some new actors joining the team this season. The new cast members and their roles are listed below:

Bryan Greenberg as Jake

Minnie Driver as Princess Jane

Michèle Laroque as Yvette

The series, with its new and returning characters, promises unexpected developments and unique interactions ahead.

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 5?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

With new responsibilities and an entirely different location, the journey ahead for the protagonist is not going to be easy in Emily in Paris season 5.

In the last season, Emily took the opportunity to head the Rome office for Agence Grateau. The fifth season takes the story forward from this point, showcasing her struggles and victories in the new setting.

Season 4 also saw Emily and Marcello come together as a pair, and this romance is set to continue in the next season. However, Gabriel's realisation at the end of the previous part left him wanting to connect with Emily once again. The difficulties in her relationship with Marcello and Gabriel will also be addressed in season 5.

As the title of the show suggests, Emily and Paris cannot be separated. The viewers can expect special connections to Paris amidst the Italian adventure ahead. Along with these, subplots of other characters and the entry of new faces will make the viewing experience more fascinating in the new season.

Final thoughts

While the audience waits for the next part, the show's team is also adding to the suspense with their comments on Emily in Paris season 5. Talking to Netflix Tudum, creator Darren Star shared:

"From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us."

Giving some clue about her character's dynamics with Marcello, Collins shared with Netflix Tudum:

"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

The latest updates and comments by the team suggest that the series will have Emily in circumstances both known and new to her. The supporting characters will have a lot to add to her journey, making Emily's story in season 5 a special one.

Stay tuned for more updates.

