Diego Borella’s cause of death: Emily in Paris resumes shooting 2 days after assistant director’s demise on set

Diego Borella passed away on August 21, 2025, at the age of 47. He died while filming season 5 of Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris.Borella had been working as a locally hired third assistant director on set. According to La Repubblica, the team was in the middle of filming a final scene at the Hotel Danieli in Venice when Borella collapsed around 7:00 p.m. in full view of colleagues.A local doctor who arrived shortly afterward said the cause was likely a sudden heart attack. Medical staff on set attempted to revive Borella, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The Venice health service also confirmed the sequence of events. As reported by E! News, the service said in a statement:&quot;Our ambulance arrived at 6:42 p.m. Medics made attempts to resuscitate him. But in the end, all efforts proved fruitless. At around 7:30 p.m., he was pronounced deceased.&quot;As reported by Variety on August 23, 2025, production on season 5 was briefly suspended following Diego Borella’s death. Filming resumed in Venice two days later, on Saturday, August 23.More about Diego Borella, the assistant director on Netflix’s hit series Emily in ParisCelebrity Sightings In Venice (Image via Getty)Diego Borella, the assistant director on Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris, passed away unexpectedly, leaving colleagues, friends, and collaborators in shock.According to La Repubblica, Borella completed his education in Rome, London, and New York. Before joining Emily in Paris, he had contributed to the Italian medical drama DOC – In Your Hands in 2022. In recent months, he had turned his creative focus toward writing poetry, fairy tales, and children’s stories.One of Borella’s closest friends, Mattia Berto, shared his grief in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, where he recalled their last meeting at a dinner in Paris.&quot;The last time we saw each other was at a dinner in Paris with his best friend and mine, whom I called on Thursday: he was devastated. Diego had a great sense of humor, he was brilliant and very talented. His was a young interrupted life, so there are not many words. Just a great sadness,&quot; Berto said.A spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios also addressed the loss of Diego Borella in a statement published by Variety on August 23. Expressing condolences on behalf of the production, the spokesperson said:&quot;We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family…Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.&quot;News of Diego Borella’s passing came just as Netflix released first-look images and the premiere date for season 5 of Emily in Paris. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media, the series had been filming across Europe in recent months. Production began in Rome in May, returned to Paris in June, and most recently shifted to Venice in August.Just days before the tragedy, Lily Collins, who plays lead character Emily Cooper, shared joyful memories from the Venice set. Posting pictures with co-star Ashley Park on August 19, Collins wrote:&quot;Joy ride to and from work with the best&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDiego Borella’s family has not yet released a statement about his passing. Meanwhile, Emily in Paris season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 18.