Is there a post-credits scene in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning? Explained

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is the eighth entry in the action series starring Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The film has been promoted as a potential conclusion to the long-running franchise, which has spanned nearly three decades, and viewers are wondering: if the movie include a post-credits scene?

The answer is no. The Final Reckoning does not feature a post-credits scene after its conclusion. Once the film ends and the credits begin, no further footage is shown. The film closes with its final sequence, ending the story without extending beyond the credits.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning: A post-credits coda

In a May 2025 interview with USA Today, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed that a coda was originally planned for The Final Reckoning. He explained that he approached Cruise with the idea shortly before filming it:

''I came to Tom and I said, 'Look, normally I would want you to see the whole movie before I showed this to you, but we're about to shoot this coda in a couple of days and just look at this bit.”

McQuarrie recalled that Cruise decided against the idea after watching the completed ending:

''You know what, you can cancel Saturday's work because this is the end of the movie. This is it.”

The director declined to reveal what the scrapped scene would have included, adding only that it might:

''I’m not going to say because it could end up in another movie.”

The ending of the film

Even without a coda, The Final Reckoning closes with a sequence designed to conclude the main storyline. Ethan Hunt successfully stops The Entity, the artificial intelligence that posed a global threat, and the IMF team brings the mission to an end.

The conclusion also includes callbacks to earlier installments, such as the return of William Donloe from the first film and references to the 'Rabbit’s Foot' from Mission Impossible III. While Ethan survives, Luther Stickell dies earlier in the narrative, marking one of the film’s lasting consequences.

Will Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning continue further?

While Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning seems to be a possible ending, the plot leaves room for continuation. As Ethan Hunt is still alive, McQuarrie's comments in the recent USA Today interviews indicate that the dropped coda is likely to resurface in other projects.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has no post-credits scene. Although there was a coda planned but Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie decided that the film's current ending was a sufficient closing.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and was released on May 23, 2025. The story follows Ethan Hunt as he and the IMF crew face an international threat in the form of the AI called The Entity, merging espionage and action set pieces.

Whether Ethan Hunt's story continues or not is still left to be seen, but for the moment, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning gives a conclusion without an ultimate hint.

