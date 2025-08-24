Where was Eden filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Eden is Ron Howard's 2024 survival historical thriller movie that transports audiences to the 1930s, based on the real story of pioneers who attempted to start anew on one of the most remote islands in the Galápagos.The intense drama is filmed in some remote locations in Ecuador. Furthermore, Eden's production also utilized real-life island settings and extensive studio work on a large scale in Australia.The film, which features Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, and Daniel Brühl, initially screened in September 2024 at the Toronto International Film Festival before opening in Europe's theaters in April 2025.U.S. fans finally got to see the movie when it was released by Vertical on August 22, 2025. Between its wide release and festival stir, the movie has generated interest not only due to its gripping plot but also for its breathtaking locations.All you need to know about Eden's filming locations View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, was one of the key locations where the movie was shot. The area has been a hotspot for high-budget productions, boasting both natural landscapes and proximity to world-class facilities. A large amount of the indoor and controlled set filming for the film was done at Village Roadshow Studios in Oxenford, a location well-known for hosting productions such as Aquaman and Elvis. To achieve the distinctive appearance of the Galápagos, production also dispatched a smaller team to shoot on the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador so that important scenes in the movie would have real landscapes that could not be duplicated elsewhere.This combination of studio filming and location shooting enabled Ron Howard to reconcile practical and real-world natural backdrops. Production started officially on November 27, 2023, and concluded after filming in both Australia and Ecuador.What happens in Eden?Eden movie (Image Via Vertical Films)Eden is a survival tale of very human conflict. The film tracks Dr. Friedrich Ritter (Jude Law) and Dore Strauch (Vanessa Kirby), who escape Germany in 1929 to begin a new life on Floreana Island in the Galápagos.Friedrich hopes to pen an anti-manifesto against the values of contemporary society, while Dore is hoping to find a cure for her multiple sclerosis in solitude and meditation.However, their effort at isolation is disrupted when other settlers arrive, such as Heinz and Margret Wittmer (Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney) and the larger-than-life Baroness Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn (Ana de Armas), who has visions of constructing a luxury hotel on the island.The Baroness soon disrupts the tenuous peace, introducing chaos, manipulation, and rivalry. Conflict builds into betrayal, violence, and tragedy as the settlers fight for power, survival, and competing visions of paradise. Eden is a haunting reflection on how human ambition and greed can destroy even the most utopian conceptions of liberty.Read More: When will A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and moreWho stars in Eden?Eden movie (Image Via Vertical Films)The cast of the movie features Jude Law, who plays the lead role of Dr. Friedrich Ritter, the German scholar at the forefront of the story. Vanessa Kirby stars as Dore Strauch, imbuing the role of an ailing woman questioning the values of her partner with emotional depth.Daniel Brühl stars as Heinz Wittmer, one of the resolute settlers, and Sydney Sweeney takes on the character of Margret Wittmer, who is about to experience motherhood in the toughest of environments.Ana de Armas becomes Baroness Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn, a woman whose charm and instability are the source of much of the island's conflict. The cast is rounded out by Toby Wallace as Robert Phillipson, Felix Kammerer as Rudolph Lorenz, Richard Roxburgh as Allan Hancock, and Ignacio Gasparini as Manuel Borja.Read More: Oscar-nominated director Simon Kinberg's The 355 film finds its way to Netflix as an action-thriller hitFor the unversed, the movie was released worldwide on August 22, 2025.