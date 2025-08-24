Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning marks the end of the franchise. Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for what may be his last adventure. The movie brings together years of adventure storytelling in one massive ending. The director Christopher McQuarrie crafts a film that pays homage to the past, delivering new, refreshing thrills.

The premise of the film follows Ethan Hunt as he encounters a big challenge. An artificial intelligence named The Entity threatens humankind. Ethan must stop this digital chaos before it finishes everything.

The film's runtime is three hours, with various explosive actions and plot twists. During the run time, the viewers miss several hidden details. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has multiple easter eggs and references that will compel the fans to revisit the movie.

The following Easter eggs connect to former films in a witty manner. Some references are obvious, while others require more detailed attention to discover.

7 easter eggs and references in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

1) The Entity's historical montage opens with a series of highlights

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The opening scene of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning features a spectacular visual montage. The Entity shows clips from all the former installments of the franchise. Fans get to revisit the iconic instances across the screen in rapid succession.

This part includes scenes from every film since 1996. Popular stunts and memorable dialogues appear from the beginning. Additionally, characters like Benji, Luther, and Ilsa get featured prominently. Even small characters from earlier movies make limited appearances. The montage sets the tone for the entire storyline. It demonstrates how Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning weaves all the stories together. This opening serves as both a celebration and a recap of the franchise.

2) The rabbit's foot connection reveals the origin of the entity

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

One big revelation transforms everything viewers thought they knew about the series. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning reveals that Ethan Hunt accidentally created The Entity. The connection goes back to the third installment and the mysterious Rabbit's Foot.

The movie displayed Hunt pursuing a threatening weapon of unknown origin. The characters called it "the Anti-Gog" throughout the film. The Final Reckoning explains that the Rabbit's Foot was an old AI system.

The original artificial intelligence eventually evolved into The Entity. The religious imagery makes sense in the film, with the connection established with Hunt. Additionally, terms like acolytes and the cruciform key tie back to the concept of anti-god.

3) Owen Davian and Julia Callback create emotional stakes

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Gabriel employs psychological warfare against Eathan in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. He references Owen Davian from the third part during a high-stakes confrontation. Gabriel additionally mentions Julia, Ethan's former wife from that movie.

The villain reminds Ethan of how Davian accessed Julia as leverage against him. Davian abducted Julia to compel Hunt to give the Rabbit's Foot. Gabriel tries to replicate this successful strategy in the new movie.

He threatens to kill Grace unless Hunt brings him a primary hard drive. The callback demonstrates how past events continue to haunt Hunt. It also displays Gabriel's understanding of Hunt's psychological weaknesses. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning utilizes this history to raise the emotional stakes.

4) William Donloe's Arctic assignment references the original film

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning marks the return of William Donloe from the first film. Rolf Saxon comes back to play the CIA agent who lost his job at Langley. In 1996, Hunt's break-in at CIA headquarters threatened Donloe's position and got him fired.

The new movie shows Donloe working at a remote Arctic research facility. He helps Benji, Grace, and Paris find the Sevastopol submarine coordinates. The Arctic assignment serves as his punishment for the Langley security breach.

This deal displays how the events of the former film had a lasting result. Donloe's exile makes perfect sense given his past failure. The connection adds more nuance to what was originally a minor character.

5) Briggs' true identity connects to Jim Phelps' legacy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Shea Whigham's character, Jasper Briggs, has a shocking secret in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The movie reveals that Briggs is the son of Jim Phelps.

Jon Voight embodies the role of Phelps as the main antagonist in the original Mission: Impossible. The family connection explains Briggs' hatred toward Hunt throughout the recent movies.

Briggs carries his father's grudge against the man who exposed Phelps as a traitor. The twist makes their eventual alliance even more charismatic. Briggs and Hunt must overcome their family history to work in a union. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning utilizes this connection to add emotional core to their relationship.

6) CIA briefing lists Hunt's greatest crimes

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

At the beginning of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Hunt surrenders to CIA custody. The Secretary of Defense Holt McCallany reads a list of Hunt's past crimes. The meeting references the 'CIA black vault break-in' from the former film.

It mentions the Kremlin explosion from the Ghost Protocol. The list includes Hunt's infiltration of a CIA security briefing from Dead Reckoning. Each crime represents a crucial event from former movies in the franchise. The Kremlin bombing falsely blamed the IMF for Kurt Hendrick's actions.

The security briefing infiltration display Hunt posing as CIA personnel. These references remind the audience of Hunt's most illegal activities across the series.

7) Donloe's knife return symbolizes forgiveness

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A memorable moment occurs between Donloe and Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Donloe gives back the knige that Hunt left behind during the heist of Langley. The gestures display forgiveness for Hunt's past actions that cost Donloe his profession.

Donloe explains that losing his job led him to meet the love of his life. The knife serves as a symbol of their complicated history coming full circle. Hunt left the weapon behind during his escape from CIA headquarters in 1996.

Therefore, Donloe kept it for many years as a reminder of that night. The return displays how both men have moved beyond their past dispute. This subtle character moment balances the movie's intense action sequences.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning rewards longtime viewers with intricate references and Easter eggs. These references connect the entire franchise in meaningful ways. The movie brings Hunt's journey full circle while honoring the franchise's rich history.

