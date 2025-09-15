7 psychological thrillers to watch if you loved Prime Video’s ‘The Girlfriend’

The Girlfriend is a psychological thriller miniseries directed by Robin Wright and Andrea Harkin. Adapted from Michelle Frances’ novel, it stars Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson, and debuted on September 10, 2025.

The story delves into themes of love, ambition, and control, following Laura (Wright) as she grows suspicious of her son Daniel’s (Davidson) new partner, Cherry (Cooke), and questions her true intentions.

If viewers enjoyed watching the psychological thriller The Girlfriend on Prime Video for its themes of suspicion and secret motives, then here are seven other similar shows to watch out for.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Behind Her Eyes

Behind Her Eyes is a supernatural psychological thriller miniseries (Image via Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes is a British supernatural psychological thriller miniseries created by Steve Lightfoot, adapted from Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 novel. Released in February 2021, it stars Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson, and Robert Aramayo, combining elements of noir and mystery.

The story follows Louise, a single mother who becomes romantically involved with her boss, David, while also striking up an unexpected friendship with his wife, Adele. What begins as an unusual love triangle soon spirals into a psychological drama, where secrets unravel and nothing is quite as it appears.

Much like The Girlfriend, this series builds tension around fractured trust and hidden motives, pulling viewers into a dark web of secrets where appearances can’t be trusted.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Hannibal

Hannibal is a psychological horror-thriller series created by Bryan Fuller (Image via Apple TV+)

Hannibal is an American psychological horror-thriller series created by Bryan Fuller, inspired by Thomas Harris’ novels Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal Rising.

The show focuses on the relationship between FBI investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), who becomes both his confidant and his most dangerous adversary.

When FBI head Jack Crawford recruits Graham to track a serial killer, he enlists Lecter to oversee his fragile mental state. The Bureau is unaware that Lecter himself is a murderer who manipulates investigations from within.

As Graham and Lecter’s bond grows, their connection shifts between trust and deception, leading to a battle of morality and survival.

Fans of The Girlfriend will appreciate how Hannibal explores the dangerous interplay of obsession and manipulation within close relationships.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

3) Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller series created by Joe Penhall (Image via Netflix)

Mindhunter is an American psychological crime thriller television series developed by Joe Penhall, inspired by the 1995 true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Produced with the involvement of Charlize Theron and David Fincher, who also directed several episodes and acted as de facto showrunner, the series premiered in 2017 and ran for two seasons.

Set in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the story follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, alongside psychologist Wendy Carr, as they establish the Behavioral Science Unit at Quantico.

While The Girlfriend focuses on family suspicion, Mindhunter offers a similarly unsettling dive into human psychology, showing how concealed evil can be studied and confronted.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Fall

The Fall is a crime drama set in Northern Ireland (Image via Apple TV+)

The Fall is a crime drama series set in Northern Ireland, featuring Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan as the serial killer Paul Spector.

The story follows Gibson, a senior officer from London’s Metropolitan Police, who is assigned to Belfast to review a stalled murder inquiry. When it becomes clear a serial killer is targeting young professional women, she works with local detectives to track him down, all while facing obstacles both inside and outside the investigation.

Like The Girlfriend, The Fall keeps audiences on edge by examining control, danger, and the fine balance between predator and prey.

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock, AMC+

5) Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil is a South Korean drama (Image via Netflix)

Flower of Evil is a South Korean drama starring Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Jang Hee-jin, and Seo Hyun-woo.

The story centers on Baek Hee-sung (Lee Joon-gi), a man who 9conceals his dark past and true identity from his wife, detective Cha Ji-won (Moon Chae-won).

Outwardly, they live as a picture-perfect family with their young daughter, but when Ji-won begins investigating a string of mysterious murders, she slowly uncovers unsettling truths that threaten their marriage and everything she believes about her husband.

Both The Girlfriend and Flower of Evil revolve around love, deception, and the chilling question of whether someone close is hiding a disturbing truth.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) Black Bird

Black Bird is a true crime drama miniseries (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Black Bird is a 2022 American true crime drama miniseries developed by Dennis Lehane, adapted from James Keene’s autobiographical book In with the Devil.

The drama follows James “Jimmy” Keene, a former high school football star whose life spirals into crime and drug dealing.

After a plea deal goes wrong, he faces a 10-year prison sentence without parole, but federal authorities offer him a risky bargain: his freedom in exchange for undertaking a dangerous mission that could cost him everything.

Just as The Girlfriend reveals how trust and power can twist lives, Black Bird follows a man facing a dangerous bargain where survival depends on understanding others’ intentions.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

7) The Night Of

The Night Of is a crime drama miniseries (Image via Hulu)

The Night Of is a 2016 American crime drama miniseries consisting of eight episodes, adapted from the 2008 British series Criminal Justice.

The story centers on Nasir “Naz” Khan, a college student whose life is turned upside down when he becomes the main suspect in a brutal crime.

As the investigation and trial progress, Naz endures the unforgiving realities of prison and public judgment, while his legal team fights to prove his innocence and uncover what really happened.

Like The Girlfriend, The Night Of explores suspicion and truth, showing how a single event can spiral into a harrowing battle for justice and identity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

Interested viewers can watch six episodes of The Girlfriend on Amazon Prime Video.

