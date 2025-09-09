Gen V season 2 new teaser hints at more challenges, chaos, and the presence of another The Boys character

The highly anticipated superhero series, Gen V season 2, will officially premiere on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Following a two-year wait after season 1, the college-set spinoff of The Boys will return with its first three episodes releasing simultaneously, followed by weekly releases.Created by Eric Kripke and showrunner Michele Fazekas, Gen V is a superhero drama that aired its first season in 2023 and expands upon The Boys universe. The show explores the ups and downs of young supes navigating their powers and uncovering dark secrets, and has led to significant crossovers with The Boys.Starring Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and Asa Germann, among others, the Prime Video series received positive reception when it first premiered two years ago. Season 2 will now be set after the events of The Boys season 4 finale, and thus, the new season will show how Homelander's rise to power affects the students at Godolkin.Gen V season 2 teaser features cameos from Starlight and Black Noir, among others View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe recently released teaser for Gen V season 2 confirms several high-profile character crossovers from The Boys, with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) already teased in the trailer. She reappears in the latest teaser alongside Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) and The Deep (Chace Crawford), who all make surprise appearances at Godolkin University.As the trailer showed, Starlight and Marie Moreau have allied in some sort that connects Gen V season 2 to the main series. Meanwhile, Black Noir brings his silent and menacing presence to Godolkin University, while The Deep also makes a brief appearance in the promotional teaser.Not only that, Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar makes a cameo at the end of the teaser, looking to talk to Moreau. Beyond cameos, the teaser highlights how Godolkin University has transformed under Homelander’s reign and under a new dean.The campus is now surrounded by security barriers that separate humans and supes while former friends Cate and Sam are shown as Guardians of Godolkin. Meanwhile, the new Dean, Cipher (Hamish Linklater), enforces a militarized curriculum and is attempting to turn Supes into soldiers.What creator Eric Kripke said about Gen V season 2A still from the Gen V season 2 trailer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)In an interview with SFX magazine, Gen V season 2 creator Eric Kripke had a lot to say about the new season, especially as The Boys season 5 is well over a year away. The season 4 finale of the main series stunned a lot of fans, and Kripke promised that Gen V season 2 will do the same as well. He revealed that it’s a lot darker and things have become a lot more complicated.&quot;Season two has higher stakes. It's a little bit of a darker show. The characterisations are a little bit more complicated. Season two is just a lot more confident, and it knows what it is and it takes some bigger swings,” Kripke said.The events of The Boys season 4 finale left Homelander in charge of the country alongside antagonist Steven Calhoun, which effectively puts the Supes in power. That has changed the environment at Godolkin University, but Kripke asserted that each “show is its own show”. Yet despite that, he acknowledged that as they exist in the same world so there will be commonalities and threads. &quot;I love that each show is its own show – they each have their own story – but because they all exist in the same world, you can really spread consistent and interesting details throughout them. You just have that much more room to let the world evolve, which is really exciting,&quot; said Kripke.