Her Mother's Killer season 2 (original title La venganza de Analía) continues the story of Analía Guerrero’s revenge in Colombia. The second season premiered on Caracol Televisión on May 21, 2025, and was released globally on Netflix on September 8. Produced by CMO Producciones for Caracol Televisión, the series blends political intrigue with personal vendetta, maintaining the high drama and complex storytelling of the first season.
The main returning cast includes Carolina Gómez as Analía Guerrero, the cunning strategist; Marlon Moreno as Guillermo León Mejía, the corrupt politician and Analía’s primary target; George Slebi as Pablo de la Torre, her ally and love interest; and Paola Turbay, who joins Her Mother's Killer season 2 as Paulina Peña, a lethal new antagonist.
This season deepens the emotional stakes, shifting from calculated planning to dire confrontation. Analía’s world is upended as foes resurge, alliances shatter, and innocent lives hang in the balance. Viewers are plunged into a more volatile, personal game where strategy gives way to survival.
Key characters in Her Mother's Killer season 2
1) Carolina Gómez – Analía Guerrero
Carolina Gómez returns as Analía Guerrero, also Ana Lucía Junca, the political strategist seeking vengeance for her mother’s murder. She leads the narrative with cunning and resilience. Gómez is a renowned Colombian actress, former Miss Colombia (1993–1994), and first runner-up to Miss Universe 1994.
Her notable television roles include Acapulco (2021–2025), where she plays the older Julia, Ventino: El precio de la gloria (2023), and Cómo sobrevivir soltero (2023). She won Best Lead Actress at the India Catalina Awards (2021) for her role in the first season of Her Mother's Killer.
2) Marlon Moreno – Guillermo León Mejía
Marlon Moreno resumes his role as Guillermo León Mejía, the corrupt politician now driven by vengeance. His political empire crumbles, then resurges, now more dangerous than ever.
Moreno is a distinguished Colombian actor celebrated for his powerful antagonist roles. He won Best Antagonist Actor at the India Catalina Awards (2021) for this series.
3) George Slebi – Pablo de la Torre
George Slebi portrays Pablo de la Torre, Analía’s confidant and possible love interest, caught between loyalty and betrayal. While less is publicly known about Slebi’s broader career, he is integral to the show’s emotional core.
His continuing presence in season 2 underscores his importance to Analía’s personal world. There is no publicly available information about his upcoming roles beyond this show.
4) Paola Turbay – Paulina Peña
Paola Turbay joins season 2 of Her Mother's Killer as Paulina Peña, a professional assassin and a new force of villainy aligned with Mejía. Turbay is a Colombian actress, TV host, and former beauty queen.
Originally Miss Colombia 1991, she later competed as a semi-finalist in Miss Universe 1992. She has had a robust career in both Latin American and international television and film.
Remaining cast of Her Mother's Killer season 2
- Geraldine Zivic as Rosario Castiblanco, Mejía’s wife
- María Cecilia Botero as Eugenia Castiblanco de de la Torre
- Helena Mallarino as Andrea Correa / Susana Guerrero
- Julieta Villar as Helena de la Torre Valencia
- Edwin Maya as Juan Mario Mejía Castiblanco
- Viviana Pulido Santos as Sofía Mejía Castiblanco
- Ana Wills as Alejandra Mejía Castiblanco
- Alejandro Gutiérrez as Santiago Castiblanco
- Juliana Galvis as Carolina Valencia
- Andrea Gómez as Dora Serna “Dorita”
- Matías Maldonado as Andrei Robiras / Antonio Ariza “Toto”
- Manuel Prieto as Benjamín Nieto “Benji”
- Ana María Sánchez as Fabiola Contreras
- Gerardo Calero as Mariano Ortega
- Roberto Manrique as Sebastián Casas
- Felipe Calero as Jaime Rosales
- Ángela Piedrahíta as Laura
- María Muñoz as Luna
- Jimena Durán as Magda Meneses
- Marcela Agudelo as Elvira de Ortega
- Juan Manuel Lenis as Psiquiatra
- Adriana Silva as Mónica Ramos
- Javier Sáenz as Pedro Álamo
- Carlos Mariño as Javier Melgarejo
- Margarita Amado as Lucía de Álamo
- María Camila Giraldo as Carmen González
- Andrés Bermúdez as Detective Martínez
- Maia Landaburu as Lucila
- Luly Bossa as Villana
- Saín Castro as Camilo Aponte
- Fernando Lara as Pereiro
- Giovanna Andrade as Sara
- Giancarlo Mendoza as Carlos Delgado “El Escorpión”
- Sebastian Mogollón as General
- Horacio Tavera as Juvenal
- Christian Gómez Vélez as Doctor Cristián
- Felipe Giraldo as Alberto Puentes
- Jenny Vargas as Irma de Puentes
- Obedia Benavides as Epigenia
- Adriana Bustos as María de Rosales “Primera Dama”
- Salvador del Solar as Fernando Nardino
Her Mother’s Killer season 2 is available on Netflix.