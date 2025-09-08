Her Mother's Killer season 2 (original title La venganza de Analía) continues the story of Analía Guerrero’s revenge in Colombia. The second season premiered on Caracol Televisión on May 21, 2025, and was released globally on Netflix on September 8. Produced by CMO Producciones for Caracol Televisión, the series blends political intrigue with personal vendetta, maintaining the high drama and complex storytelling of the first season.

The main returning cast includes Carolina Gómez as Analía Guerrero, the cunning strategist; Marlon Moreno as Guillermo León Mejía, the corrupt politician and Analía’s primary target; George Slebi as Pablo de la Torre, her ally and love interest; and Paola Turbay, who joins Her Mother's Killer season 2 as Paulina Peña, a lethal new antagonist.

This season deepens the emotional stakes, shifting from calculated planning to dire confrontation. Analía’s world is upended as foes resurge, alliances shatter, and innocent lives hang in the balance. Viewers are plunged into a more volatile, personal game where strategy gives way to survival.

Key characters in Her Mother's Killer season 2

1) Carolina Gómez – Analía Guerrero

A still of Carolina Gómez (Image via Instagram/ @carogomezfilm/ Her Mother’s Killer )

Carolina Gómez returns as Analía Guerrero, also Ana Lucía Junca, the political strategist seeking vengeance for her mother’s murder. She leads the narrative with cunning and resilience. Gómez is a renowned Colombian actress, former Miss Colombia (1993–1994), and first runner-up to Miss Universe 1994.

Her notable television roles include Acapulco (2021–2025), where she plays the older Julia, Ventino: El precio de la gloria (2023), and Cómo sobrevivir soltero (2023). She won Best Lead Actress at the India Catalina Awards (2021) for her role in the first season of Her Mother's Killer.

2) Marlon Moreno – Guillermo León Mejía

A still of Marlon Moreno (Image via Instagram/ @marlonmorenos/Her Mother’s Killer )

Marlon Moreno resumes his role as Guillermo León Mejía, the corrupt politician now driven by vengeance. His political empire crumbles, then resurges, now more dangerous than ever.

Moreno is a distinguished Colombian actor celebrated for his powerful antagonist roles. He won Best Antagonist Actor at the India Catalina Awards (2021) for this series.

3) George Slebi – Pablo de la Torre

A still of George Slebi (Image via Instagram/ @geoslebi/ Her Mother's Killer)

George Slebi portrays Pablo de la Torre, Analía’s confidant and possible love interest, caught between loyalty and betrayal. While less is publicly known about Slebi’s broader career, he is integral to the show’s emotional core.

His continuing presence in season 2 underscores his importance to Analía’s personal world. There is no publicly available information about his upcoming roles beyond this show.

4) Paola Turbay – Paulina Peña

A still of Paola Turbay(Image via Instagram/ @paolaturbay/ Her Mother's Killer)

Paola Turbay joins season 2 of Her Mother's Killer as Paulina Peña, a professional assassin and a new force of villainy aligned with Mejía. Turbay is a Colombian actress, TV host, and former beauty queen.

Originally Miss Colombia 1991, she later competed as a semi-finalist in Miss Universe 1992. She has had a robust career in both Latin American and international television and film.

Remaining cast of Her Mother's Killer season 2

Geraldine Zivic as Rosario Castiblanco, Mejía’s wife

María Cecilia Botero as Eugenia Castiblanco de de la Torre

Helena Mallarino as Andrea Correa / Susana Guerrero

Julieta Villar as Helena de la Torre Valencia

Edwin Maya as Juan Mario Mejía Castiblanco

Viviana Pulido Santos as Sofía Mejía Castiblanco

Ana Wills as Alejandra Mejía Castiblanco

Alejandro Gutiérrez as Santiago Castiblanco

Juliana Galvis as Carolina Valencia

Andrea Gómez as Dora Serna “Dorita”

Matías Maldonado as Andrei Robiras / Antonio Ariza “Toto”

Manuel Prieto as Benjamín Nieto “Benji”

Ana María Sánchez as Fabiola Contreras

Gerardo Calero as Mariano Ortega

Roberto Manrique as Sebastián Casas

Felipe Calero as Jaime Rosales

Ángela Piedrahíta as Laura

María Muñoz as Luna

Jimena Durán as Magda Meneses

Marcela Agudelo as Elvira de Ortega

Juan Manuel Lenis as Psiquiatra

Adriana Silva as Mónica Ramos

Javier Sáenz as Pedro Álamo

Carlos Mariño as Javier Melgarejo

Margarita Amado as Lucía de Álamo

María Camila Giraldo as Carmen González

Andrés Bermúdez as Detective Martínez

Maia Landaburu as Lucila

Luly Bossa as Villana

Saín Castro as Camilo Aponte

Fernando Lara as Pereiro

Giovanna Andrade as Sara

Giancarlo Mendoza as Carlos Delgado “El Escorpión”

Sebastian Mogollón as General

Horacio Tavera as Juvenal

Christian Gómez Vélez as Doctor Cristián

Felipe Giraldo as Alberto Puentes

Jenny Vargas as Irma de Puentes

Obedia Benavides as Epigenia

Adriana Bustos as María de Rosales “Primera Dama”

Salvador del Solar as Fernando Nardino

Her Mother’s Killer season 2 is available on Netflix.

