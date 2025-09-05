The Street Fighter live-action adaptation confirms its full cast list and release date for next fall

The Street Fighter live-action adaptation confirms its complete cast list and its release date. Legendary Pictures, in collaboration with Capcom, has announced that the film will premiere on October 16, 2026. Paramount Pictures will handle global distribution. Kitao Sakurai directs the film. Production is underway in Australia.

It is the first Legendary title to release under the company's new distribution deal with Paramount. The Street Fighter movie is being filmed for IMAX and is set in 1993. The studio keeps other details private. Fans await further updates. The announcement continues a trend of game adaptations reaching cinema.

The Street Fighter cast list

The Street Fighter cast confirmed (Image via Instagram/@streetfightermovie)

As shared on the film's Instagram account on September 4, 2025, the confirmed cast members are:

Noah Centineo as Ken Masters

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa’i as Akuma

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

Eric André as Don Sauvage

Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Orville Peck as Vega

Olivier Richters as Zangief

Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

Alexander Volkanovski as Joe

Kyle Mooney as Marvin

Mel Jarnson as Cammy

The Street Fighter cast also highlights crossover connections. Mel Jarnson, who plays Cammy, appeared in the 2021 Mortal Kombat film. Alexander Volkanovski, a mixed martial arts champion, plays Joe, a character known from the original arcade version of the game.

The Street Fighter story details and production

Classic Street Fighter artwork featuring Ryu, Ken, Guile, and other iconic fighters from the franchise. (Imafe via Legendary)

The official synopsis indicates that Ryu and Ken are distant combatants who re-enter the fight when Chun-Li enlists them for the World Warrior Tournament. The competition features a sequence of battles and conceals a more profound intrigue. The narrative of Street Fighter involves battles with adversaries and personal conflicts as the two main characters face the issues from their history.

The time frame of 1993 situates the movie near the arcade boom when Street Fighter was extremely popular. This timeframe coincides with the launch of Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers. The adaptation highlights how rivalries change, illustrated by Ryu and Ken confronting not only foes but also their own lingering past.

The Street Fighter has been in production since 2023, when Legendary obtained the rights to create film and television projects related to the franchise. Kitao Sakurai was officially announced as director in early 2025. Shooting commenced in Sydney later that year.

The project was initially set for March 20, 2026, with Sony Pictures designated as the distributor. The launch date was rescheduled to October and Paramount Pictures obtained worldwide rights.

This marks the third live-action movie adaptation of the franchise. The initial movie debuted in 1994, featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia. Another movie, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, came out in 2009. Apart from cinema, the franchise has created animated movies, TV shows, and digital initiatives.

The movie is set to be released in cinemas on October 16, 2026

