Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Full list of cast explored

Newly Rich, Newly Poor is a Colombian telenovela, a remake of the 2007 telenovela of the same name created by Jörg Hiller. The show premiered on May 21, 2025, on Netflix and follows the story of Andrés Ferreira and Brayan Galindo Romero, who were switched at birth. They grew up in contrast lifestyles, but are forced to switch lives when the truth comes out. This leads to quite a few complicated and comical situations.

Newly Rich, Newly Poor's cast is led by Variel Sanchez as Brayan Galindo and Juan Manuel Guilera as Andrés Ferreira. Other actors include Laura Barjum, Lina Tejeiro, and John Álex Toro.

Complete cast list of Newly Rich, Newly Poor

1) Variel Sanchez as Brayan Galindo

Variel Sanchez as Brayan Galindo (Image via Netflix)

Variel Sanchez portrays the role of Brayan Galindo in the 2025 remake of Newly Rich, Newly Poor. Brayan is a 30-year-old male who grew up in a poor environment, but is quite easy-going and nonchalant. He stays with his father, Leónidas, in a small boarding house. His life dramatically changes when the truth of his origins is revealed.

Sanchez is a Colombian actor who had his breakthrough role in the drama series A Mano Limpia. He is also known for his other roles in The Girl, El Barón, Loquito por ti, and Mamá también. Sanchez is also the recepient of the best supporting actor award at the TVyNovelas Awards Colombia.

2) Juan Manuel Guilera as Andrés Ferreira

Juan Manuel Guilera as Andrés Ferreira (Image via Netflix)

Andrés, who has been brought up by the wealthy Ferreira family, is the successful and exacting president of Cartsmart, a leading business. He is stereotypically cold and critical. When he learns the truth about his origins, he grapples with accepting a less complicated existence, tolerating the circumstances and difficulties he never knew.

Juan Manuel Guilera is an actor and model who made his film debut in the comedy film Papa Se Vuelvo Loco. His other projects include Niní, Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins, and You Shall Not Sleep. Before Newly Rich, Newly Poor, Guilera starred in the Colombian romantic telenovela Crimson Red.

3) Laura Barjum as Fernanda Sanmiguel

Laura Barjum as Fernanda Sanmiguel (Image via Instagram/@laurabarjum)

Portrayed by Laura Barjum, Fernanda is a glamorous model who is betrothed to Andrés Ferreira at the beginning of Newly Rich, Newly Poor. However, her interest in him is superficially driven by his wealth. She has a secret relationship with Andrés's cousin, Mateo López, while plotting to steal the Ferreira family fortune.

Barjum is a Colombian actress and model who won the title of Miss Colombia in 2017. She also won 1st runner up after representing her country in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant. Her other acting projects include telenovela La Cacica, Bolívar: Una lucha admirable, and Paro de mi corazón.

4) Lina Tejeiro as Rosmery Peláez

Lina Tejeiro as Rosmery Peláez (Image via Instagram/ @linatejeiro)

Rosmery is a diligent and compassionate Cartsmart secretary who shares a boarding house with her siblings and Brayan. She is Brayan's girlfriend at the beginning of the story, however, complications arise when she starts developing feelings for Andrés.

Lina Tejeiro is known for her role as Samantha Pava in the series Padres e hijos. Her other acting projects include Heart's Decree, La hipocondríaca and Primera Dama.

List of supporting actors in Newly Rich, Newly Poor

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in Newly Rich, Newly Poor. Here is a list of actors and the characters they play in the film:

Marcela Agudelo as Antonia Mancera de Ferreira

Jhon Alex Toro as Leónidas Galindo

Clary Borja as Lizeth Rubio

Ricardo Mejía as Mateo López Ferreira

Julián Caicedo as Fidel "El Gordo" Peláez

Laura Taylor as Ingrid Peláez

Nestor Alfonso Rojas as Hugo Gómez

Martha Restrepo as Maritza Buenahora

Cristian Villamil as Miller Anselmo Afanador Carranza

Álvaro Bayona as Julio Landázuri

Newly Rich, Newly Poor is available to stream on Netflix.

