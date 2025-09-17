Gen V season 2 episode 3 ending explained: What does Marie discover about her origins?

Gen V season 2 episode 3 brings continued drama, action, deception, and snarky comedy. The superhero series returned to Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, kicking off the new season with a three-episode drop showing Marie, Emma, and Jordan returning to God U.

Marie, who has initially escaped, takes some convincing to return to God U and has even gravely injured Cate in the process. However, her return leads to a series of discoveries, including her origins. Gen V season 2 episode 3 reveals that Marie was conceived at the Godolkin clinic and that Cipher, who turns out to be a doctor, was a huge part in her birth.

This episode of the superhero show also brings more revelations, including the whereabouts of Marie's sister, whom she has been looking for since her escape, and the secret activists causing mayhem at the cafeteria.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Gen V season 2 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

What does Marie discover about her past in Gen V season 2 episode 3?

Marie finds out her origins (Image via Prime Video)

Gen V season 2 episode 3 kicks off with Emma and Polarity finding a file about The Odessa Project, which includes Marie's photo with her parents. Emma thinks she's the "Odessa" the Starlighters are talking about, but Marie isn't convinced. She decides to visit her mom's best friend, Pam, for some clarity, and it's how she finds out about her origins.

It turns out that she's a product of some IVF treatment, but it's not an ordinary IVF. Her parents can't conceive naturally, but they wanted a baby, and they also couldn't afford to pay for IVF. Then, Vought came to offer them an all-expenses-paid sort of IVF treatment at the Godolkin clinic at God U.

Pam gives Marie a collection of photos from her birth, and among those pictures is one where Cipher, the mysterious new Dean at God U, is holding her. Pam reveals that Cipher, whom she calls Dr. Gold/Gould, is the one doctor who delivered Marie. She also reveals that Marie's sister is not like her, as she was conceived naturally by their parents.

If Cipher's connection to her origins is not bewildering enough, Marie also discovers a room in Pam's house where her sister, Annabeth, once stayed. It turns out that Pam has become Annabeth's guardian for a while now, but she has kept it a secret from Marie because they were afraid of her.

Gen V season 2 episode 3: Is the person who attacked Cate revealed?

Cate is back at God U (Image via Prime Video)

Gen V season 2 episode 3 sees Cate return to God U after sustaining serious injuries following an attack in episode 2. It was mostly an accident after she wanted to force Marie to return to God U, leaving Marie and Jordan to fight against her. They think Cate is dead after her skull is broken, but she turns up alive.

However, in Gen V season 2 episode 3, she's struggling with her powers. She wants Cipher to reveal her attackers' identities, but Cipher wants her to leave it and just focus on healing, so she can gain her power back. However, during Jordan's speech as the new highest-ranking Supe, he reveals that he was the one who attacked Cate, clearing the Starlighters' name.

Who is the secret activist in Gen V season 2 episode 3?

Emma spends Gen V season 2 episode 3 hunting down the secret activist, aka secret Starlighter, messing with the human who is working at the school's cafeteria. While the person runs away and escapes Emma, she later finds the perpetrator in class with the yellow spray paint on her fingers.

The secret activist turns out to be Harper, whom everyone thought had tails for a superpower. However, her tail is just one perk of her true power, which is chameleon. She can mimic someone's superpower for a limited time just by touching them, a power she demonstrates to Emma in a supply closet. Harper is working with another girl, and Emma ends up joining them.

Catch the first three episodes of Gen V season 2 streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

