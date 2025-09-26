Where was Wayward season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Netflix's new series, Wayward season 1, takes viewers into a mysterious world like no other. Set in 2003, it unravels all the chaos that Alex Dempsey and his wife, Laura, get stuck in as they shift to Tall Pines. The town is the location of an unusual academy for adolescents, led by youth counselor Evelyn Wade.

Created by Mae Martin, who also stars in the show, it has a total of eight episodes and includes an elaborate ensemble cast. While the town of Tall Pines becomes central to all the developments in the series, the filming locations further add to creating a visual impact on the series.

Wayward season 1 was completely filmed at various locations in Ontario, Canada.

Every major filming location where Wayward season 1 was shot

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Wayward season 1 brings twists and turns that leave the viewers questioning each character's story. Tall Pines becomes the new home for Alex and Laura, who are expecting a baby soon. The town is also where the Tall Pines Academy is located, headed by Evelyn. It is a place that claims to offer therapeutic help for the problems of adolescence.

The series was filmed in Ontario, Canada. From the natural sights to local spots, different parts of Ontario were used for shooting the series. Here is a complete guide to all filming locations shown in Wayward season 1:

1)Toronto, Ontario

Toronto was one of the main locations where the show was filmed. Neighborhoods like Parkdale and Scarborough became a backdrop for scenes that showed the characters' adventures across Tall Pines. Prominent sights like Ted's Restaurant, Alexanddra Park Pool, and more can also be spotted in the series.

Toronto is the capital of the Ontario province. The city holds a mix of cultural, financial, and commercial significance. Attractions like the Royal Ontario Museum, CN Tower, Casa Loma, and more add to the specialty of the city. Popular series and films such as Gilmore Girls, The Boys, M3GAN 2.0, It, and more were also filmed in Toronto.

2) Millbrook, Ontario

Millbrook is also one of the prominent locations where Wayward season 1 was filmed. It doubled as varied locations from the fictional town of Tall Pines in the show. Outdoor scenes were shot in areas like Needlers Lane, Hay Street, King Street East, and Allen Lane.

The crew curated sets in these areas to match the time period and settings of the series. The Peddler Bistro from Millbrook is also featured in the series. Millbrook has also been a key filming location for works such as Reacher season 3, Jupiter's Legacy, Anne with an E, and more.

3) Conservation areas in Ontario

Several dense conservative areas in Ontario also stood as the natural backdrops shown in Wayward season 1. Some of these include Claireville, Kelso, Rockwood, Greenwood, and Christie Lake conservation area. These add to the striking landscapes, which act as the green areas of Tall Pines.

The use of these areas and the above-mentioned locations for filming led to the series making a prominent contribution to Canada's economy. Around 2400 Canadian crew and 650 Canadian vendors came together for the production of the show, as Netflix reported.

About Wayward season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

After Alex's unpleasant experiences in Detroit, the cop and his pregnant wife, Laura, decide to shift to Tall Pines. However, the town held a lot of secrets that brought unexpected dangers to the couple's lives. One of the biggest troubles they face comes from Tall Pines Academy, headed by Evelyn.

As students of the academy like Abbie and Leila try to unravel the deep secrets behind the institution and its leader, their paths cross with Alex and Laura, bringing more dangers and tensions ahead.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"Trying to expose a cultlike reform school, two teens and an idealistic cop come under the unsettling sway of its charismatic founder (Toni Collette)."

The cast of the series includes Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey, Sarah Gadon as Laura, Toni Collette as Evelyn, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila, Sydney Topliffe as Abbie, and more.

Watch Wayward season 1 on Netflix.

