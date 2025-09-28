Wayward season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

Netflix's new mystery thriller, Wayward season 1, brings an unusual story full of drama and dark secrets. Alex and Laura's new life in Tall Pines appears more complicated than it seems as their journey gets tangled with Abbie and Leila, two teenagers trying to escape the Tall Pines Academy. Run by Evelyn, the academy claims to be a support for teens suffering from the problems of adolescence. However, the reality of the organisation is troubling, which the viewers get to explore in the series. Adding to the suspenseful sequences and thrilling moments, the featured music and songs also stand out as highlights of the series. Along with popular songs by varied musical artists, the series also includes an original score composed by Marie-Hélène L. Delorme.From Pink Floyd's Time to Radiohead's No Surprises, here are the songs featured in Wayward season 1A still from the series (Image via Netflix)The world of Wayward season 1 holds many secrets and mysteries, which take viewers on a unique journey through its characters and storyline. Behind the claims that Tall Pines Academy makes lie shady practices that are unravelled by Alex, Leila, Abbie, and Laura throughout the series. The songs featured in the series become a striking part of the ups and downs that the characters go through. Here's an episode-wise list of all the songs that can be heard in Wayward season 1: Episode 1- Tall Pines Positive Spirit by Zing DongIn the Pines by The Kossoy SistersPiano Sonata No. 16 in C Major K545 (Sonata Facile) by MozartSay It Ain't So by WeezerGet Free by The VinesFree Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd(Don't Fear) The Reaper by Blue Öyster CultEpisode 2- Burrow Dear Prudence by The Leslie West BandOur Lady Peace by Is Anybody Home?North Dakota by Thrush HermitBrother Down by Sam RobertsHurdy Gurdy Man by DonovanRiot by Hugh MasekelaEpisode 3- BreakJust Dropped in (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) by Kenny Rogers and the First EditionTiger the Lion by The Tragically HipAnthems For a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl by Broken Social SceneEpisode 4- MudBad 'N' Ruin by FacesOrigin: Orphan by The Hidden CamerasIn The Pines by The Kossoy SistersEpisode 5- Build No Surprises (Instrumental) by RadioheadIn The Pines by The Kossoy SistersFragile Bird by Jim WoldHighway Star by Deep PurpleHappiness by Elliott SmithGraduate by Third Eye BlindHow's It Going to Be by Third Eye BlindSelf Esteem by The OffspringA Place in California by Jeremiah BurnhamMomma Miss America (Cover) by Half Moon RunIn The Pines by Lead BellyEpisode 6- MirrorWhat You Do to Me by Teenage FanclubButterfly by Crazy TownGet the Party Started by PinkMake Me Wanna Die by TrickyZorba's Dance by Mikis TheodorakisSomeone Who's Cool by OddsI'm In The Mood For Love by Julie LondonLife's A Gas by T.RexEpisode 7- Ascend The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down by The BandMagic Man by HeartEpisode 8- Leap Help I'm Alive by MetricTime by Pink FloydIn the Pines by Half Moon RunAlso read: Wayward season 1 ending explained: What happens to Abbie and Leila?Who composed the score for Wayward season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe original score for Wayward season 1 is composed by Marie-Hélène L. Delorme. The Canadian composer's musical contributions to the series complement the unique moments in Alex, Laura, Abbie, and Leila's journeys. Delorme has also composed music for works such as The Mother and the Bear (2024), A Fermenting Woman (2024), and more.Here's a list of all the tracks composed by Delorme for the Netflix series: Welcome To Tall Pines Leila Bikes Abbie's LetterVery Happy HerePigeon CheckThis Place Kind of Makes up its Own RulesThe Pattern Green DoorDeath by StickHot SeatI Can Make all This Go Away For YouLost Children Rory's MissionSleepwalking Walkie TalkieTHerapy I Feel Nothing for my ChildThere is Nothing Wrong with YouPoolThank You For My HandsSunsetClimb To TopCan I Kiss You Now? BleachWanna Play a Game? Evelyn CallsHidden MicI'm Getting Out TomorrowWith a total duration of 41 minutes and 14 seconds, the original soundtrack consists of 28 songs. It is available on major music streaming platforms. Also read: Where was Wayward season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production detailsAbout Wayward season 1 A still from the series (Image via Netflix)Wayward season 1 follows the story of a cop, Alex Dempsey, and his wife, Laura, as their shift to Tall Pines from Detroit unleashes chaos in their lives. Secrets are lying at every step in the town, one of the biggest ones being associated with the Tall Pines Academy. As two students, Leila and Abbie, try to escape the institution run by Evelyn Wade, their paths cross with Alex. Their journey of finding the truth brings several twists and turns throughout the eight episodes of the series. The official description of the series by Netflix reads as follows: &quot;Trying to expose a cultlike reform school, two teens and an idealistic cop come under the unsettling sway of its charismatic founder (Toni Collette).&quot;Creator Mae Martin also plays the role of Alex Dempsey in the series. Along with Martin, other cast members appearing in the show include Toni Collette as Evelyn, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila, Sydney Topliffe as Abbie, and Sarah Gadon as Laura, among others. Watch Wayward season 1 on Netflix.