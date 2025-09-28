  • home icon
  Wayward season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

Wayward season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

By Eeshna Dashottar
Modified Sep 28, 2025 03:48 GMT
A still from Wayward season 1 (Image via Netflix)
A still from Wayward season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's new mystery thriller, Wayward season 1, brings an unusual story full of drama and dark secrets. Alex and Laura's new life in Tall Pines appears more complicated than it seems as their journey gets tangled with Abbie and Leila, two teenagers trying to escape the Tall Pines Academy.

Run by Evelyn, the academy claims to be a support for teens suffering from the problems of adolescence. However, the reality of the organisation is troubling, which the viewers get to explore in the series. Adding to the suspenseful sequences and thrilling moments, the featured music and songs also stand out as highlights of the series.

Along with popular songs by varied musical artists, the series also includes an original score composed by Marie-Hélène L. Delorme.

From Pink Floyd's Time to Radiohead's No Surprises, here are the songs featured in Wayward season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)
A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

The world of Wayward season 1 holds many secrets and mysteries, which take viewers on a unique journey through its characters and storyline. Behind the claims that Tall Pines Academy makes lie shady practices that are unravelled by Alex, Leila, Abbie, and Laura throughout the series.

The songs featured in the series become a striking part of the ups and downs that the characters go through. Here's an episode-wise list of all the songs that can be heard in Wayward season 1:

Episode 1- Tall Pines

  • Positive Spirit by Zing Dong
  • In the Pines by The Kossoy Sisters
  • Piano Sonata No. 16 in C Major K545 (Sonata Facile) by Mozart
  • Say It Ain't So by Weezer
  • Get Free by The Vines
  • Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • (Don't Fear) The Reaper by Blue Öyster Cult
Episode 2- Burrow

  • Dear Prudence by The Leslie West Band
  • Our Lady Peace by Is Anybody Home?
  • North Dakota by Thrush Hermit
  • Brother Down by Sam Roberts
  • Hurdy Gurdy Man by Donovan
  • Riot by Hugh Masekela

Episode 3- Break

  • Just Dropped in (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) by Kenny Rogers and the First Edition
  • Tiger the Lion by The Tragically Hip
  • Anthems For a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl by Broken Social Scene

Episode 4- Mud

  • Bad 'N' Ruin by Faces
  • Origin: Orphan by The Hidden Cameras
  • In The Pines by The Kossoy Sisters
Episode 5- Build

  • No Surprises (Instrumental) by Radiohead
  • In The Pines by The Kossoy Sisters
  • Fragile Bird by Jim Wold
  • Highway Star by Deep Purple
  • Happiness by Elliott Smith
  • Graduate by Third Eye Blind
  • How's It Going to Be by Third Eye Blind
  • Self Esteem by The Offspring
  • A Place in California by Jeremiah Burnham
  • Momma Miss America (Cover) by Half Moon Run
  • In The Pines by Lead Belly

Episode 6- Mirror

  • What You Do to Me by Teenage Fanclub
  • Butterfly by Crazy Town
  • Get the Party Started by Pink
  • Make Me Wanna Die by Tricky
  • Zorba's Dance by Mikis Theodorakis
  • Someone Who's Cool by Odds
  • I'm In The Mood For Love by Julie London
  • Life's A Gas by T.Rex
Episode 7- Ascend

  • The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down by The Band
  • Magic Man by Heart

Episode 8- Leap

  • Help I'm Alive by Metric
  • Time by Pink Floyd
  • In the Pines by Half Moon Run

Also read: Wayward season 1 ending explained: What happens to Abbie and Leila?

Who composed the score for Wayward season 1?

The original score for Wayward season 1 is composed by Marie-Hélène L. Delorme. The Canadian composer's musical contributions to the series complement the unique moments in Alex, Laura, Abbie, and Leila's journeys. Delorme has also composed music for works such as The Mother and the Bear (2024), A Fermenting Woman (2024), and more.

Here's a list of all the tracks composed by Delorme for the Netflix series:

  • Welcome To Tall Pines
  • Leila Bikes
  • Abbie's Letter
  • Very Happy Here
  • Pigeon Check
  • This Place Kind of Makes up its Own Rules
  • The Pattern
  • Green Door
  • Death by Stick
  • Hot Seat
  • I Can Make all This Go Away For You
  • Lost Children
  • Rory's Mission
  • Sleepwalking
  • Walkie Talkie
  • THerapy
  • I Feel Nothing for my Child
  • There is Nothing Wrong with You
  • Pool
  • Thank You For My Hands
  • Sunset
  • Climb To Top
  • Can I Kiss You Now?
  • Bleach
  • Wanna Play a Game?
  • Evelyn Calls
  • Hidden Mic
  • I'm Getting Out Tomorrow
With a total duration of 41 minutes and 14 seconds, the original soundtrack consists of 28 songs. It is available on major music streaming platforms.

Also read: Where was Wayward season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

About Wayward season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)
A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Wayward season 1 follows the story of a cop, Alex Dempsey, and his wife, Laura, as their shift to Tall Pines from Detroit unleashes chaos in their lives. Secrets are lying at every step in the town, one of the biggest ones being associated with the Tall Pines Academy. As two students, Leila and Abbie, try to escape the institution run by Evelyn Wade, their paths cross with Alex. Their journey of finding the truth brings several twists and turns throughout the eight episodes of the series.

The official description of the series by Netflix reads as follows:

"Trying to expose a cultlike reform school, two teens and an idealistic cop come under the unsettling sway of its charismatic founder (Toni Collette)."

Creator Mae Martin also plays the role of Alex Dempsey in the series. Along with Martin, other cast members appearing in the show include Toni Collette as Evelyn, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila, Sydney Topliffe as Abbie, and Sarah Gadon as Laura, among others.

Watch Wayward season 1 on Netflix.

