The Guinness family tree in House of Guinness season 1, explained

Netflix's House of Guinness season 1 takes viewers to Dublin in 1868, a city reeling from political instability, sectarian divisions, and economic aspirations. The unexpected death of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness, politician, brewer, and philanthropist, propels his four children, Arthur, Benjamin, Edward, and Anne, into the maelstrom of a family power struggle.

While their father left behind a successful brewery and strong political influence, he also left unfinished business that compels his successors to walk the tightrope of loyalty, personal aspiration, and societal pressure.

House of Guinness season 1 depicts their struggles with marriage, politics, and business while coping with both allies and opponents. Blending fact and dramatization, the series traces how a single family's domestic conflicts echoed the larger issues of 19th-century Ireland, where empire, church, and modern industry intersected to forge a legacy that transcended Dublin's boundaries.

The Guinness family tree in House of Guinness season 1 explored

Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness

Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness (Image via Netflix)

Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness, born in 1798, was the son of Arthur Guinness II and rose to become one of Ireland's wealthiest men through his management of the family brewery. His political and philanthropic efforts elevated the Guinness name, most notably through his restoration of St. Patrick's Cathedral and other landmarks. Married to his cousin Elizabeth Guinness, he had four children: Arthur, Benjamin, Edward, and Anne.

His untimely death in 1868 sets the stage for House of Guinness season 1, beginning with a funeral procession that reflected Dublin's divided feelings as evangelists and Fenians fought over his memory. In life, Benjamin had unified absolute control of the brewery, represented Dublin in Parliament, and laid the groundwork for the family's rise. His death left his children both the riches of his achievement and the duty of maintaining the Guinness dynasty.

Arthur Guinness

Arthur Guinness (Image via Netflix)

Arthur, the eldest son, returns from London to take over the brewery and run for his father's vacant parliamentary seat. Although initially showing little interest in brewing, his father's will requires him to share management duties with Edward. Arthur's narrative highlights the private and public burdens of expectation as he navigates Dublin's politics, defends the Guinness honor, and maintains appearances through a strategic marriage to Lady Olivia Hedges.

While House of Guinness season 1 dramatizes parts of his personal life, including his repressed sexuality, Arthur is depicted as the unwilling leader whose choices shape both the family business and its political persona. His character illustrates the tension between duty and desire, reflecting the problems of leadership in Victorian Ireland.

Benjamin Guinness

Benjamin Guinness (Image via Netflix)

The second son, Benjamin, is marked by instability and impulsiveness. Unlike his brothers, he is left with a controlled allowance in his father's will, illustrating worries over his drinking and his love of gambling. Historically, Benjamin had a military career and was married to Lady Henrietta St. Lawrence, though their marriage was not smooth.

In House of Guinness season 1, his relationship with Charlotte adds further complexity to his character, showcasing personal struggles that conflict with the family's public image. Although his input in the brewery is small, Benjamin embodies the weaknesses of dynastic households, where individual frailties could undermine common goals.

Anne Guinness

Anne Guinness (Image via Netflix)

Anne, the eldest and only daughter, is already married to William Plunket at the start of the series. Historically, she became Baroness Plunket, aligning the Guinnesses with another leading Anglo-Irish dynasty. House of Guinness season 1 highlights Anne's negotiation of gender roles in 19th-century Ireland, as she wants more control over domestic business but is redirected into philanthropy and matchmaking for her brothers.

Her power is more implicit, articulated in social enterprises and domestic administration rather than explicit control over the brewery. Anne also stands for continuity to the next generation, producing her son William in the House of Guinness season 1.

Edward Guinness

Edward Guinness (Image via Netflix)

The youngest son, Edward, proves to be the most invested in the family business. Historically, Edward Guinness went on to become the 1st Earl of Iveagh and oversaw major expansions, making Guinness one of the world's largest breweries. In contrast to his brothers, Edward is entrepreneurial and eager to modernize operations following Benjamin's death.

Edward strengthens family ties by marrying his third cousin, Adelaide "Dodo" Guinness, from the banking family, furthering both business and heritage. His journey is the heart of the brewery's change, as he seeks opportunity while contending with political turmoil and the constant threat of familial conflict.

Agnes Guinness

Agnes Guinness (Image via Netflix)

Agnes, the siblings' aunt, serves as the keeper of the Guinness tradition and reputation. She is responsible for keeping the family together and maintaining their respected position in Dublin society. Agnes's power is evident in her attempt to secure proper marriages for them and advise the siblings during times of crisis.

Her presence brings stability amid turmoil, and her counsel helps navigate public opinion, protests, and internal family conflicts, making Agnes a crucial pillar of the Guinness clan.

House of Guinness season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

