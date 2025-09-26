House of Guinness season 1 ending explained: What twist does Patrick bring to Arthur's rally?

House of Guinness season 1 is Netflix's new historical drama series, bringing a story inspired by the popular Guinness brewing company. The series brings fictional developments that explore Guinness's challenging journey to fame.

After the demise of their father, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Benjamin are left to take his famous brewery forward. Family dynamics, deep secrets, and politics add complexities as the series progresses. The four siblings come a long way, uniting for Arthur's election rally in the last episode. Arthur's life was under threat as Patrick approached to kill him.

The entire family goes ahead for Arthur's rally. In the final moments of the show, it is shown that Patrick manages to reach the venue without coming into the eyes of Rafferty and his men. Although Ellen spots him immediately, Patrick manages to fire the bullet as the episode concludes.

A still from House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

After a lot of ups and downs, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Benjamin come together for Arthur's rally in the eighth episode of House of Guinness season 1. Towards the end of the show, the four stood together in the same room where their story began in the series. Their journeys till that moment were filled with unexpected difficulties, but the circumstances united them as a family.

Patrick Cochrane, the Fenian Brotherhood leader, was approaching Arthur to end his life, but the Guinness family stood together in the tough situation. They all went ahead for the eldest one's rally, where he was set to address the public.

Rafferty and his men made all the arrangements at the venue to ensure Arthur and the family's safety. Ellen also came to help Rafferty, asking the latter to just catch and not kill her brother if he arrived.

As Arthur began delivering his anticipated speech, Patrick's men present at the venue created a small disturbance that grabbed Rafferty and his men's attention. During this brief moment, Patrick quickly enters the hall, raising tension in the scene.

Does Ellen spot her brother at the end of House of Guinness season 1?

A still from House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Arthur's speech got positive reactions from the crowd. As they cheered for the eldest Guinness brother, Rafferty and his men tried to handle the small altercation that happened in the gathering. Patrick's entry became a shocking moment, raising doubts about the safety of Arthur and the Guinness family at the end of the series.

He had been a pivotal character since the start of the series, and the threatening development in his journey tensed up the final moments. Patrick's men managed to hide a gun at the venue, which he successfully got hold of as he reached the rally. Making his way through the public, Patrick managed to reach one of the final steps of his task.

While he moved ahead with his plan, Ellen spotted her brother just in time. Both the siblings stood for the same cause at the start of the series, but their individual journeys led them to different paths. Ellen was helping to stop her brother from killing Arthur, and she quickly blew a whistle as she spotted him to inform Rafferty.

How does the episode come to an end?

A still from House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Ellen alerted Rafferty and his men about the presence of her brother at the scene. Patrick is shown aiming at Arthur, who stood at the podium as he addressed the gathering at his rally.

Patrick fired the bullet, and the screen went black at that moment, further proceeding to the credits roll. The viewers are not shown whether Arthur was hit or if someone else took the bullet instead.

House of Guinness season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, raising questions about Arthur's fate in the situation. Furthermore, the rally was also a pivotal part of the Guinness family's position in the country ahead. If a mishap happened at the rally, the fate of the entire family would be under threat. While the series has not been renewed for a second season yet, the ending of the show leaves the viewers with a hope for more adventure ahead.

Watch House of Guinness season 1 on Netflix.

