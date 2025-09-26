The Savant season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

The Savant season 1 premieres on Apple TV+ on September 26, 2025. It is an American crime thriller miniseries created by Melissa James Gibson. The first two episodes will drop that day, and the remaining episodes will be released weekly until November 7, 2025. It is based on a true-life article by Andrea Stanley. The show is an eight-episode limited series.The plot of The Savant season 1 follows an undercover investigator, known as “The Savant,” who infiltrates online hate groups to prevent mass shootings and large-scale public attacks.The story comes from Andrea Stanley’s Cosmopolitan article, &quot;Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?&quot; The tension grows as the investigator tries to balance the secret work with the risk to her family. Main cast includes Jessica Chastain as Jodi Goodwin / The Savant, Nnamdi Asomugha as Charlie Goodwin, Pablo Schreiber as Jason.The Savant season 1 has a full ensemble cast beyond the main actors. Recurring and supporting cast feature people like Cole Doman (Steve Dunicki), Jordana Spiro (Amber), Trinity Lee Shirley (Maeve Goodwin), Toussaint Francois Battiste (Ryan Goodwin), James Badge Dale, Michael Mosley, Dagmara Domińczyk, Hannah Gross, and David Wilson Barnes.These actors fill out the world around the Goodwin family and the underground networks that the Savant infiltrates.The Savant season 1: Full list of main cast exploredJessica Chastain as Jodi Goodwin / The SavantRalph Lauren - Arrivals &amp; Front Row - September 2025 New York Fashion Week - Source: GettyJessica Chastain plays the character of Jodi Goodwin, who goes by the name &quot;The Savant&quot;. She is a secret agent who joins online hate groups. As part of her job, she goes on dangerous tasks to stop domestic extremists before they do anything terrible.To protect her family, she has to hide who she is and keep the secret. Her character is tense because she has to balance her home life with a strict digital probe.Jessica Chastain has starred in many acclaimed works. She appeared in Interstellar, The Martian, It Chapter Two, A Most Violent Year, Miss Sloane, Molly’s Game, and the HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage. She also serves as an executive producer on The Savant season 1.Nnamdi Asomugha as Charlie GoodwinThe 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: GettyNnamdi Asomugha plays Charlie Goodwin, who is Jodi Goodwin’s husband. He embodies the private life that Jodi must protect from her dangerous and secret work. His character provides emotional stakes and represents the family she must shield. He is part of the Goodwin family core along with their children.Nnamdi Asomugha is a former NFL player who turned to acting and producing. He has acted in Sylvie’s Love, The Good Nurse, Crown Heights, Beasts of No Nation, Harriet. He also produced several films and theatre works. He made his directorial debut with The Knife, which premiered at Tribeca.Read more: 7 shows to watch if you loved Apple TV’s ‘Invasion’Pablo Schreiber as Jason&quot;Motor City&quot; Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival - Source: GettyJason is part of the larger cast interacting with or opposing the underground networks that Jodi infiltrates. His exact motives are not fully revealed yet. He is one of the individuals whose role intersects with Jodi’s investigations, possibly as a contact or as one of the extremist targets.Pablo Schreiber is known for roles like Nick Sobotka in The Wire, among many TV series and films. He has appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Law &amp; Order: SVU, and other crime and drama-series.Supporting castThe other cast of the series includes -Cole Doman as Steve DunickiJordana Spiro as AmberTrinity Lee Shirley as Maeve GoodwinToussaint Francois Battiste as Ryan GoodwinJames Badge DaleMichael MosleyDagmara DomińczykHannah GrossDavid Wilson BarnesWhat is The Savant season 1 all about?"The Savant" is the name of the main character in season 1 of The Savant. She works to join online hate groups. Her goal is to stop domestic terrorists before they do anything bad. The show is based on her real-life battles to stay anonymous and keep her family safe.It does show how extremism works on the Internet. It looks at the psychological and moral risks. There will be tension, moral strife, and political themes. During the study, they can also expect action, emotional moments, and family drama.Where is The Savant season 1 streaming online?The Savant season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+. It premieres with the first two episodes on September 26, 2025, and releases new episodes each Friday until November 7, 2025. Users will need a subscription to Apple TV+ to watch. It will be available globally where Apple TV+ operates.Also read: Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier teaser hints that danger is crashing down in Alaskan wildernessProduction and directionMelissa James Gibson created The Savant. She also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Matthew Heineman directs and is the executive producer.Jessica Chastain also executive produces through her Freckle Films banner. The series is produced by Fifth Season and Anonymous Content. The story is based on an article by Andrea Stanley; Stanley is a consultant on the series. Filming started in April 2024.The Savant season 1 will be available to stream on Apple TV+.