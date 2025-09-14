The Girlfriend season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Created by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher, The Girlfriend season 1 is a psychological thriller that premiered exclusively on Prime Video on September 10, 2025. The show is based on the book of the same name by Michelle Frances and revolves around Laura, a wealthy woman with a seemingly perfect life. She runs a successful art gallery, but everything is shattered when her son brings home his new girlfriend, Cherry.

Ad

Over the course of the six-hour-long episodes, Laura becomes convinced that her son Daniel is dating a manipulative social climber. Her suspicions grow and grow, which makes her actions slowly spiral out of control, with Cherry playing her own role in proceedings. The Girlfriend season 1 explores the interconnected relationships between the trio, telling a gripping and suspenseful tale of obsession and paranoia.

The series stars Robin Wright in the lead role, with her also directing the first few episodes, and she’s joined by Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson, and Waleed Zuaiter, among others.

Ad

Trending

The Girlfriend season 1 cast and characters

Robin Wright as Laura Sanderson

Robin Wright - "The Girlfriend" Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Robin Wright stars as Laura Sanderson in The Girlfriend season 1, a successful art gallery owner whose perfect life is turned upside down with the arrival of her son’s new girlfriend. First acting as an overprotective mother, Laura’s initial suspicions about Cherry turn into an obsession, and things soon spiral quickly. It forces her to question whether she's protecting her son or is simply consumed by her own irrational fears.

Ad

Wright is an American actress and director who made her debut in 1983 and has since become well known for her work across television and films. She gained international recognition for her roles in The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump, and as Claire Underwood in House of Cards. For her role as Underwood, Wright earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and six nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Olivia Cooke as Cherry Laine

Ad

Olivia Cooke - AELTC At The Wimbledon Championships 2024 - Day 14 - (Image via Getty)

Olivia Cooke portrays Cherry Laine, a mysterious young woman who becomes involved with Daniel Sanderson. Her relationship with him quickly puts her at odds with his mother, Laura, and the two women soon embark on a psychological battle of wills that defines the series. It forces Cherry to navigate an increasingly complicated relationship with Daniel, all the while her real intentions and background remain ambiguous.

Ad

Cooke is a British actress who made her debut in the 2012 television series Blackout but earned her breakthrough role in the television series Bates Motel a year later. After that, she gained wider recognition for her roles in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and the HBO series House of the Dragon.

Outside of film and television productions, Cooke has also starred in music videos and podcasts.

Laurie Davidson as Daniel Sanderson

Ad

Laurie Davidson - "The Girlfriend" Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

Laurie Davidson plays Daniel Sanderson in The Girlfriend season 1, the son caught between his mother, Laura, and his new girlfriend, Cherry. Throughout the psychological thriller, his loyalty is tested as tensions escalate between the two women in his life, forcing him to question who is truly being honest with him.

Ad

Davidson is a British actor with a growing career in film and television, who made his debut in 2013 but didn’t star in his first production until 2014. He eventually earned his breakthrough in 2017 playing William Shakespeare in the series Will and has had an increasingly active career since. He has starred in The Sandman, The Guilty Party, Mary & George, and A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, among others.

Waleed Zuaiter as Howard Sanderson

Ad

Waleed Zuaiter - "The Girlfriend" Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

Waleed Zuaiter plays Howard Sanderson in The Girlfriend season 1, Laura Sanderson’s ex-husband, and Daniel’s father. Over the course of the six-episode thriller, he attempts to play mediator between his ex-wife and Cherry as the conflict between the two women slowly escalates over the course of the series.

Ad

Howard often serves as the voice of reason for his ex-wife, especially during her more paranoid moments when her suspicions about Cherry escalate.

Zuaiter is a Palestinian-American actor with a career spanning international film and television productions. He made his debut in 2000 and gained recognition for his roles in productions such as S*x and the City 2, London Has Fallen, and earned critical acclaim for his performance in Omar.

Other actors featured in The Girlfriend season 1

The Girlfriend season 1 features a variety of actors who contribute to the story across the Amazon Prime Video drama series. The additional cast includes:

Ad

Tanya Moodie as Isabella Russell-Bailey

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte Russell-Bailey

Leo Suter as Nicholas Hale

Karen Henthorn as Tracey Laine

Francesca Corney as Millie De Polgnac

Ben Miles as Max Kader

Marina Bye as Pandora Henry

Anna Chancellor as Lillith Greenway

About The Girlfriend season 1

Ad

The Girlfriend season 1 follows Laura Sanderson, a wealthy art gallery owner, with a seemingly perfect life, but things start to unravel when her son, Daniel, brings home his new girlfriend, Cherry. Laura becomes convinced that the new girlfriend is manipulating her son and is out to harm him. She soon starts uncovering troubling inconsistencies in Cherry’s background as her initial suspicions about her son's new partner grow stronger.

Laura soon starts to dig deeper into Cherry’s past and unravels a thread of connections, including a previous relationship that ended with a restraining order. That convinces Laura that Cherry is out to get her son, and she starts going to extreme lengths to keep them apart.

Ad

That includes hacking her social media to get Cherry fired and even telling her that Daniel died in an accident to separate them. Things eventually build to a shocking climax as The Girlfriend season 1 ends with dramatic confrontations between Laura and Cherry, which blur the lines between paranoia and concern.

Interested viewers can watch The Girlfriend season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More