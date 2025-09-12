Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith season 2 on Prime Video as the show has been delayed indefinitely. The production of the spy series' second installment was scheduled to start this fall, but it won't be starting anytime soon, per Deadline. There is no new start date confirmed, only that the date has been pushed back.The Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith season 2 delay comes after the news that its showrunner and co-creator, Francesca Sloane, will head the production of the third season of Big Little Lies. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies is officially in the works for its third season on HBO, and per TV Insider, Sloane signed a new 2-year exclusive overall deal with HBO for it.Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith was renewed for season 2 in May 2024. Its debut season, featuring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, premiered on Prime Video on February 2, 2024. It ended on a cliffhanger, with Glover and Erksine's characters' fates hanging in the balance. While they won't return in season 2, it was confirmed that the new season will address the cliffhanger in some way.Donald Glover and Maya Erskine (Image via Karwai Tang/WireImage)That said, with the future of the series now unclear, fans won't get the closure they have been waiting for in the next season, nor will they see the new titular couple of the second season anytime soon.More about Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith season 2 amid Francesca Sloane's departureBefore the recent news that Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith season 2 has been put on hold with showrunner Francesca Sloane's departure to focus on Big Little Lies season 3, the spy series' new cast members have been set to start filming this fall. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine's exit from the series after the first season allows the show to adopt an anthology format and introduce a new titular couple.According to Deadline's exclusive report, Anora actor Mark Eydelshteyn and Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher were initially in talks to play John and Jane Smith, respectively, in the second season in February 2025. After naming the new titular couple, the show received a $22.4 million tax credit in March after the plan to relocate the series from New York to Los Angeles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA series of casting news followed, including that Lily-Rose Depp, Levon Hawke, Wagner Moira, Francesca Scorsese, and Gael Garcia Bernal are set to recur and guest star. However, casting details were never finalized, and the only confirmed cast members are still Eydelshteyn and Thatcher. With Sloane's departure, Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith season 2 doesn't currently have a showrunner or a final cast list.Further complicating matters is the tax credit from the California Film Commission, per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the commission's rules, productions have to start filming within 18 months of receiving the tax credit. With the credit awarded to the spy series at the end of March 2025, the show only has around a year left to start production.The good news is that the show has only been delayed, not canceled. According to Deadline, New Regency (co-producer of Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith) hopes to start pre-production at the end of the year so they can start filming in 2026.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith season 2 as the year progresses. Its first season is streaming on Prime Video.