“It’s gonna be crazy” - Grace Van Patten hints at what to expect from Tell Me Lies season 3

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 21, 2025 15:13 GMT
Tell Me Lies season 3 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, original image via Hulu)

While Tell Me Lies season 3 doesn't have an exact release date yet, the production has been filming the third season of the TV adaptation of Carola Lovering's 2018 novel since May. From cast updates to teasers from series stars, Grace Van Patten brings some morsels to tide fans over while the production for season 3 is in motion.

Patten was at the premiere of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, where she stars as the titular character. But while the event was for another project, it didn't stop her from talking about her other upcoming Hulu series, Tell Me Lies season 3, and teasing fans about what they can expect from the new season.

"It's gonna be crazy. It feels like the peak of all these young people's worst decisions," she said.
Grace Van Patten at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals (Image via Kevin Winter/WireImage)

Per Grace Van Patten's comments, it appears that the continuation of her character, Lucy Albright, and Stephen DeMarco's (Jackson White) story will be as turbulent and toxic as ever.

What to know about Tell Me Lies season 3 so far

Mirroring Grace Van Patten's teaser that season 3 will be "crazy," series star Tom Ellis also previously teased that the upcoming season, particularly the first couple of episodes, will be dark and toxic. He said during CBS Fest in Los Angeles back in May that he had read the script of the first four episodes of Tell Me Lies season 3.

"It is as dark, toxic, and funny as ever. And just when you thought our characters couldn't do anything more ridiculous to themselves, they ended up doing it," he added.

As for who fans can expect to see in the third season, Grace Van Patten and Jackson White will be back as the main couple, Lucy and Stephen, respectively. Catherine Missal is also expected to return as Bree, and Lucifer's Tom Ellis has confirmed that he will be coming back as the mysterious Oliver in the third season.

Other Tell Me Lies season 2 cast members who will be reprising their roles in the third season include Spencer House, Sonia Mena, and Branden Cook. Deadline also reported early in May 2025 that Costa D'Angelo, who will also be starring in Netflix's East of Eden, has been added to the season 3 cast list. He will be playing Alex, a man from Bree's (Missal) past, who is a psych grad and a drug dealer.

The outlet also reported early in June 2025 that the series has added Unstable and Love actress Iris Apatow for a recurring role in Tell Me Lies season 3. She will be playing Amanda, a character described as "bubbly and fragile" who is keeping a big secret, according to the outlet.

As for what Tell Me Lies season 3 will be about, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer told Variety in October 2024 that she had already mapped out what's going to happen "way in advance." She teased that there will be a time jump and that season 3 will feature more of the 2015 timeline of Lucy and Stephen's story compared to their 2008 timeline.

While waiting for Tell Me Lies season 3, interested fans can catch up on seasons 1 and 2, which are both streaming on Hulu.

