Will there be Butterfly season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 15, 2025 10:38 GMT
Butterfly season 2 update (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Prime Video])

At the time of writing, Butterfly season 2 is still not a sure thing, as Amazon Prime has yet to announce whether the spy series will be renewed. That said, it's still early, as the show only debuted on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and Amazon generally gauges numerous metrics before deciding a show's future.

However, hopes for Prime Video's Butterfly's return remain high, especially for series star Daniel Dae Kim, who plays a former operative targeted by a deadly assassin. In an interview with TV Insider, published on August 13, 2025, Kim spoke about the possibility of Butterfly season 2 and what he would like to see in it:

"I have lots of hopes for it. I hope there is a second season, first of all. But what I like about the show is that we're already establishing that it's an international show. So it makes the world our oyster. We could go anywhere."
At the moment, ratings for Butterfly season 1 on Rotten Tomatoes significantly differ, as it received a 68% score from critics, while the general audience has given it 88%.

The season 1 finale sets up various cliffhangers and mysteries for Butterfly season 2

The six-episode run of Butterfly on Prime Video brought a lot of mysteries, well-choreographed action scenes, and drama. It follows David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), who has settled into a quiet life in South Korea after retiring from being a US intelligence operative.

He is pulled back into the world of espionage to save his daughter, Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), after learning she is working for the spy organization he once founded with his ex and Rebecca's mother, Juno (Piper Perabo). Although their story, including David's quest to implicate Juno, was brought to a close in the Butterfly season 1 finale, there is still plenty of room for further exploration.

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

There are still several questions left unanswered that Butterfly season 2 can tackle, like Eunju's (Kim Tae-hee) fate after the attack. There is also more to explore in Rebecca and David's relationship. While David loves his daughter, he doesn't trust Rebecca 100% yet, although ironically, he wants to patch things up with her and is trying to earn her trust.

The finale also showed Juno running away on a jet, with her plan on where to go next, where to hide, and what to do after David turned on her, remaining a mystery. Speaking to TV Insider, Perabo said that for season 2, she hopes to see more of the Juno-David dynamic, since the entire drama in Butterfly started with their partnership and founding Caddis. She added:

"They seem such an unlikely duo. I'd like to see that in action."

As Kim also noted in his TV Insider interview, the show has established itself as an international show. It means that while Butterfly season 1 was filmed in South Korea, the setting possibilities are endless for season 2. Butterfly season 2 could bring the cast and characters anywhere in the world, bringing more exciting plotlines and different cultural features.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on whether Butterfly season 2 will get a green light from Amazon as the year progresses. Meanwhile, all episodes of the first season are now streaming on Prime Video.

