Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann pack on the PDA during romantic Saint-Tropez getaway

Reese Witherspoon and her German financier boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, pack on the PDA in new photos from their yacht getaway in France. The couple was photographed getting cozy together while spending time in Saint-Tropez on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Per the photos shared by People Magazine, Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann shared a hug at one point while lounging on the yacht and almost shared a kiss while they were swimming.

There was a photo of them enjoying water sports and another one with them kissing while lounging on the deck.

The Morning Show actress was spotted in an all-white one-piece bathing suit for the vacation, while the German businessman chose patterned swimming shorts paired with a blue shirt and a baseball cap.

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann were first seen together, per Complex, in July 2024. At the time, sources told the outlet that they were "taking things slow."

In September that same year, Peope cited multiple sources confirming that the two were dating. According to one of the sources, the outlet cited at the time:

"She [Witherspoon] enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities."

Another source told People the following month, in October 2024, that the Academy Award-winning actress and the minority co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders are spending time with each other and their families.

The German financier had reportedly spent time with Witherspoon's sons, while she often flies between Nashville and New York to see him.

Reese Witherspoon will return to LA this fall for Hello Sunshine's experiential event

Blossoming romance with her German financier boyfriend aside, Reese Witherspoon has a packed work schedule. Her media company, Hello Sunshine, is set to host its third experiential Shine Away in Los Angeles.

The event, which will be in partnership with AT&T, will run from October 11 to 12, 2025, at the Universal Studios Lot.

According to Reese Witherspoon's event release, here's what the 2-day event is going to be about:

"At Shine Away, you're not just hearing from incredible women—you're connecting with them in a space where becoming feels possible. Expect a weekend of inspiring panels and meaningful moments designed to unlock what's next for you."

Attendees will have access to various opportunities to learn from authors, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and various businesses during panel discussions, workshops, and other interactive activities.

There are various kinds of passes for everyone, including a Book Lover Pass, which gives fans access to an exclusive RBC event on the Friday night before the weekend event, October 10, 2025.

The pass also includes early bookshop access, themed cocktails, and immersive chats with authors during the evening event.

Reese Witherspoon was recently seen in the dark comedy movie with Will Ferrell, You're Cordially Invited, and she will be next seen in the fourth season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

There are also a couple more acting projects in the works, per her IMDb page, including the third season of Big Little Lies, which is expected to return to HBO in 2026.

