The Morning Show season 4 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, teaser, and other latest updates so far

By Deepti Sequeira
Published Jul 12, 2025 06:28 GMT
An image of Bradley and Alex from The Morning Show (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Apple TV+])

The Morning Show season 4 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2025, on Apple TV+. Created by Jay Carson, the newsroom drama series is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning, published in April 2013. Kerry Ehrin has developed the series and serves as its showrunner alongside Charlotte Stoudt.

The award-winning series premiered its 10-episode first season between November 1, 2019, and December 20, 2019. The second installment aired from September 17, 2021, to November 19, 2021, and the third season from September 13, 2023, to November 8, 2023.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A candid look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake the U.S. up, pulling back the curtain on early morning TV."
Where to watch The Morning Show season 4?

Billy Crudup as seen in The Morning Show (Image via Instagram/@themorningshow)

Like previous seasons, The Morning Show season 4 will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can sign up for the service by opting for a monthly plan at $9.99 or a yearly plan at $99.99. The streaming platform also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Furthermore, Apple TV+ has introduced three new bundles that include exciting features like iCloud+ storage, Arcade, Music, etc. The Individual Plan is available for $19.95 per month, the Family Plan comes for $25.95 per month, and the Premier Plan is priced at $37.95 per month.

How many episodes will there be in The Morning Show season 4?

Great Lee as seen in The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Instagram/@themorningshow)

The Morning Show season 4 contains 10 episodes, which will be released weekly from September 17, 2025, to November 19, 2025. Each episode has a runtime of 46–69 minutes.

The first episode of season 4 is titled My Roman Empire, it is directed by Mimi Leder and co-written by Charlotte Stoudt and Zander Lehmann. The remaining episodes are written by Micah Schraft, Jiehae Park, Christiana Mbakwe, Vanessa Baden Kelly, Zander Lehmann, Bill Kennedy, Sharon Hoffman, Charlotte Stoudt, and Joey Longstreet.

All cast members in The Morning Show season 4 and their characters

An image of Marion Cotillard from the next season of The Morning Show (Image via Instagram/@themorningshow)
  • Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
  • Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
  • Mark Duplass as Chip Black
  • Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
  • Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan
  • Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores
  • Greta Lee as Stella Bak
  • Joe Pacheco as Bart Daley
  • Tara Karsian as Gayle Burns
  • Jon Hamm as Paul Marks
  • Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter
  • Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson
  • Wesam Keesh as Jamal
  • Alain Ali Washnevsky as Arsham Nazeri
  • Rushi Kota as Kabir
  • John Hoogenakker as Andy Montgomery/Special Agent Andy Montgomery
  • Tom Choi as Daniel Park
  • Boyd Holbrook as Brodie
  • Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont
  • Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy
  • Aaron Pierre as Miles
  • William Jackson Harper as Ben
  • Rachel Marsh as Remy
  • Nas Akkerman as Journalist/Passenger
  • Monique Lindsey as Bartender
  • Pavel Kozlov as Security Agent
  • Brydi Frances as Journalist (uncredited)
What to expect from The Morning Show season 4?

youtube-cover
Apple TV+ dropped the teaser trailer, spanning 1 minute and 15 seconds, for The Morning Show season 4 on July 9, 2025. The upcoming installment is set in the spring of 2024, and will focus on Alex and Bradley dealing with shifting alliances in the aftermath of the UBA-NBN merger.

The official logline for season 4 reads:

"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"
It will feature a host of new characters, like the French actress Marion Cotillard, who will play "a savvy operator from a storied European family" named Celine Dumont, as per Variety's report dated June 5, 2024.

Jeremy Irons is also set to appear as Alex's father, Martin Levy. Aaron Pierre will play the role of Miles, William Jackson Harper will star as Ben, the network's Head of Sports, and Boyd Holbooks will play a controversial podcaster named Brodie.

Fans of the series can watch The Morning Show season 4 exclusively on Apple TV+.

