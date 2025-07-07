"I don't have to kill myself to be fit" — When Jennifer Aniston spilled the beans about her effective workout routine

Jennifer Aniston is arguably one of the most recognized actors of this time, having become a household name in the 1990s while starring as Rachel Green on Friends. Since then, she has starred in countless movies and TV series, carving her place permanently in the industry.

Ad

In an interview with Women's Health magazine published on January 6, 2025, Aniston spoke about her fitness journey and how she had been navigating being healthy as a 55-year-old woman. She advocated that working out smarter was much better than traditionally longer sessions.

"I don't have to kill myself to be fit. I used to dread working out because there was one trainer who told me, "You've got to get in at least 45 minutes of cardio daily. Then on top of that, you have to do your strength training and your floor work." Turns out, it's a waste of time to do that," she explained.

Ad

Trending

In the interview, she talked about how under the guidance of her trainer, Dani Coleman, Jennifer Aniston learned to shift her mindset and train her body according to its requirements. She also discussed how her fitness brand, Pvolve, which she co-founded, enabled her to adapt and transform her body efficiently and easily.

All about Jennifer Aniston's fitness routine

Jennifer Aniston at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

In the interview, Jennifer Aniston said she adopted a philosophy of consistent training instead of hardcore workouts. At age 55, she attributed her physical and mental health to adaptable, flexible workouts, mindful of the pressures of her schedule and what her body needs.

Ad

"I just feel strong. I feel stronger than I was in my 20s, that's for sure," she said.

Instead of maxing out with prolonged gym times, Aniston said she preferred shorter, practical workouts carefully designed by her longtime trainer, Dani Coleman. The sessions included new music playlists and low-impact equipment, making them more enjoyable. The actress said that during busy schedules, she sometimes cut back to 20-minute workouts or merely three sessions a week to keep her body in shape.

Ad

"If your body doesn't feel good that day, sometimes you have to say, "I need to sit this one out." [Sometimes] we're just going to do some floor work and mobility and stretching," she stated.

On some days, Jennifer Aniston said, it involved trading high-rep series for mobility and stretching work, which she thinks is an important part of injury prevention and long-term sustainability. She said she followed a realistic and accessible approach.

Ad

"Just start. Do 10 minutes. And you can choose where you go from there. Start at 10 minutes, and then maybe you sort of get the bug and then you go, "Okay, I can do 15 today. I can do 20." And then next thing you know, you're hooked," she said.

Jennifer Aniston said that it was this philosophy that followed her into work at Pvolve, a resistance-based, low-impact exercise brand she endorsed and actively worked in. She credited it to establishing a recognized transformation without the potential for joint strain or burnout that usually came with high-intensity training.

Ad

The Marley & Me actor also revealed that fitness was less about appearances and more about longevity, strength, and self-care. Her routine was a testament to what she preached and showed how mindful workouts could be both expedient and sustainable.

"Our bodies need to be loved and cared for and attended to, and workouts are a part of that," she explained.

Jennifer Aniston's filmography timeline

Ad

Jennifer Aniston in New York City (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Aniston performed in a string of off-Broadway shows before her first major film role in 1993's horror comedy Leprechaun. She eventually had her breakthrough role in Friends and continued making movies like The Good Girl, Marley & Me, She's the One, and Bruce Almighty.

Ad

Currently, Aniston is producing and acting in The Morning Show, whose fourth season will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 17, 2025. She also has a film called The Fixer, previously titled Hail Mary, and an untitled project with Sophie Goodhart in the works.

In an interview with People Magazine published on June 21, 2025, Jennifer Aniston revealed that the one thing left to check off on her career bucket list was starring in a Broadway play.

Ad

"I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That's on my bucket list. But it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material. But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway," she said.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston considering moving out of L.A. after the stalker incident

Stay tuned for more news on actors, movies, and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More