Where was The Girlfriend season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Girlfriend season 1 was filmed across the United Kingdom and Spain, combining London’s upscale neighborhoods with the sunlit landscapes of the Costa del Sol. The steamy thriller, based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, premiered on Prime Video on September 10, 2025.

Starring Olivia Cooke, Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson, Tanya Moodie, Waleed Zuaiter, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, the series follows Laura, a mother who suspects her son’s new girlfriend of hiding dangerous secrets. The mix of psychological tension and stunning settings gives the series its unique atmosphere.

Every major filming location where The Girlfriend season 1 was shot

St. John’s Wood, London

The Girlfriend (Image via Prime Video)

Laura’s luxurious family home is set in St. John’s Wood, an affluent residential area in northwest London. The production team discovered a rare property undergoing refurbishment. It's a four-story house with five bedrooms and even a basement swimming pool.

Its availability for the entire summer made it the perfect choice for the Bellarie family residence. The leafy streets and upscale architecture of St. John’s Wood have also been featured in other productions, making it a popular filming spot for stories about wealth and prestige.

Syon House, Brentford

Some interior sequences of The Girlfriend season 1 were filmed at Syon House, a historic estate west of London. Known for its grand halls and landscaped gardens, Syon House frequently appears in period dramas and historical films, including The Madness of King George and Gosford Park.

Soho Gallery, London

The production also used a gallery space in Soho, central London’s hub for art, culture, and nightlife. The scenes filmed here brought a cosmopolitan flair to The Girlfriend season 1, highlighting the contrast between Laura’s quiet domestic life and the chaotic world her son enters.

Quarry near Chepstow, Welsh–English Border

The Girlfriend (Image via Prime Video)

A quarry near Chepstow was used for key exterior shots, lending the series a rugged and atmospheric backdrop. Located on the border of Wales and England, the quarry provided an industrial, isolated setting that heightened the thriller’s tension.

Málaga, Spain

The first stop for the Spanish shoot was Málaga, a port city on the Costa del Sol known for its historic old town and Mediterranean light. Málaga’s urban energy and scenic streets offered a lively counterpoint to the London settings in The Girlfriend season 1.

The city has been used in international productions before, thanks to its versatility and blend of modern and historic architecture.

Ronda, Spain

The Girlfriend season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Ronda, famous for its dramatic cliffside views and the Puente Nuevo bridge spanning a deep gorge, was another Spanish location. Its breathtaking scenery provided cinematic backdrops that emphasized both beauty and danger.

Ronda’s unique landscapes have also appeared in films like Carmen and Knight and Day.

Marbella, Spain

Marbella’s old town hosted one of the show’s biggest recreations: a bustling market built in a picturesque square. Known for its narrow streets, traditional Andalusian charm, and luxury tourism, Marbella added cultural richness to the story.

Villa Tramores, Benahavís

One of the standout filming locations of The Girlfriend season 1 is Villa Tramores in Benahavís, near Marbella. This exclusive villa once hosted Princess Diana, and the property still displays photographs of her stays. With its sprawling grounds, private heliport, and mountain views, the villa embodied the luxury and secrecy central to the show’s themes.

Cast and crew stayed here for almost four weeks, making it both a filming site and a home base.

What is The Girlfriend season 1 all about?

The Girlfriend (Image via Prime Video)

The Girlfriend season 1 centers on Laura, a woman who seemingly has the perfect life — a loving son, a comfortable home, and financial security. Everything shifts when her son brings home a new girlfriend, played by Olivia Cooke. Laura’s intuition tells her that something is wrong, but she struggles to prove her suspicions.

The series balances psychological drama with suspense, keeping audiences questioning loyalties and truths. Themes of family, trust, and deception run throughout the story. While the narrative is rooted in domestic life, the dramatic filming locations highlight the show’s atmosphere.

The Girlfriend season 1 is available for online streaming on Prime Video.

