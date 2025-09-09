How many episodes will there be in The Girlfriend season 1? Episode count and more

Created by Gabbie Asher, The Girlfriend season 1 premieres on September 10, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The six-episode psychological thriller revolves around Laura, a glamorous art gallery owner with a picture-perfect life until her son brings home his new girlfriend, Cherry. That changes everything for the family as Cherry and Laura begin to clash, with the latter concerned for her son.

Based on Michelle Frances' best-selling novel of the same name, the series explores the relationship between a mother, her son, and his girlfriend as things become increasingly tense over the course of the series. What begins as maternal concern quickly spirals into a psychological battle of wills, with each woman convinced that they’re in the right.

Robin Wright stars as the lead character, Laura, with Olivia Cooke playing Cherry, and they’re joined by Laurie Davidson as Daniel, Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, and Tanya Moodie as Isabella, among others. The limited series was partially directed by Wright herself, who helmed half of the episodes while also serving as executive producer.

All episodes in The Girlfriend season 1, and when they arrive

The Girlfriend season 1 comprises a total of six episodes and follows the psychological battle between Laura Sanderson and Cherry Laine, her son Daniel's new girlfriend. The show explores the increasingly tense relationship between a mother and the woman she believes is toying with her son.

All episodes will be released simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2025. Release timings for other regions are as follows:

Regions Release date Release Time United States (MT) September 10 1:00 AM United States (CT) September 10 2:00 AM United States (ET) September 10 3:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 10 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) September 10 9:00 AM India (IST) September 10 12:30 PM Australia (ACST) September 10 4:30 PM

Where to watch all episodes of The Girlfriend season 1

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The Girlfriend season 1 premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with all 6 episodes releasing simultaneously on the platform. Amazon Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Viewers can get a full Amazon Prime membership (including free shipping, Amazon Music, etc.) for $14.99/month or $139/year.

For those who prefer to watch only Prime Video content, standalone options are available. Amazon Prime Video offers plans starting at $8.99/month with ads or $11.98/month without ads. New members can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, providing ample time to stream all six episodes of The Girlfriend season 1.

The series will be available in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with membership cancelable at any time.

All the cast members of The Girlfriend season 1

The Girlfriend consists of an ensemble cast, led by Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke, alongside a catalog of established supporting actors. Based on Michelle Frances' best-selling novel, the psychological thriller features an experienced cast who bring the tense mother-versus-girlfriend dynamic to life expertly. Here is the complete cast of The Girlfriend:

Robin Wright as Laura

Olivia Cooke as Cherry Laine

Laurie Davidson as Danny

Waleed Zuaiter as Howard

Anna Chancellor as Lilith

Francesca Corney as Millie

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte

Karen Henthorn as Tracey

About The Girlfriend season 1

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The Girlfriend season 1 centers on Laura Sanderson (Robin Wright), a successful art gallery owner who lives a picture-perfect life. However, things are disrupted when her medical student son, Daniel (Laurie Davidson), brings home his new girlfriend, Cherry Laine (Olivia Cooke).

The story soon turns into a mother vs. girlfriend battle as Laura begins to suspect that Cherry is manipulating her son for his family's wealth and status. Soon, what begins as a mere concern from a protective mother develops into an intense battle between the two women. Things become even worse when Daniel brings Cherry on the family's annual vacation to Spain, and the conflict between the two escalates even further.

Throughout the six episodes, the narrative shifts perspective between Laura and Cherry, revealing how each woman perceives their interactions. As the series progresses, both women become increasingly desperate to prove the other is the real threat, leading to an explosive ending to the series.

The Girlfriend season 1 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2025.

