Task season 1 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Task season 1 premieres on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. The series, created by Brad Ingelsby, follows FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) as he investigates a string of violent robberies committed by family man Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey).
The limited series runs for seven episodes and brings together a cast that includes Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, and Fabien Frankel.
Like Ingelsby’s earlier series Mare of Easttown, Task season 1 is set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, highlighting themes of guilt, family struggles, and moral conflict. With its weekly release schedule, the series builds anticipation as each new chapter unfolds.
Exact release date for Task season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the series
The first season of Task officially premieres on September 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. The show follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing every Sunday on HBO Max. The series consists of seven episodes in total, running until October 19, 2025.
Task season 1 episode release schedule:
- Episode 1: Crossings - September 7
- Episode 2: Family Statements - September 14
- Episode 3: Nobody’s Stronger Than Forgiveness - September 21
- Episode 4: All Roads - September 28
- Episode 5: Vagrants - October 5
- Episode 6: Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river - October 12
- Episode 7: A Still Small Voice - October 19
Global release times for episode 1:
Where to watch Task season 1? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more
Task season 1 is an HBO original series, and episodes air every Sunday night on the HBO channel. For streaming, the show is available on Max, with simultaneous release times across all supported regions. Subscriptions to Max vary, with ad-supported and ad-free plans available on monthly or annual terms.
Internationally, access may vary by region. In territories where HBO content is distributed through partner networks, Task season 1 will also become available through those platforms, aligning with the television service's schedule.
All cast members in Task season 1 and their characters
Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis
Ruffalo takes on the role of Tom Brandis, a haunted FBI agent tasked with leading the case.
Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast
Pelphrey plays Robbie Prendergrast, a family man revealed to be behind a series of violent robberies.
Supporting characters
- Emilia Jones
- Thuso Mbedu
- Raúl Castillo
- Jamie McShane
- Sam Keeley
- Fabien Frankel
- Amanda Mahlaba
- Silvia Dionicio
- Phoebe Fox
- Martha Plimpton
What to expect from the season premiere?
The first season of Task focuses on the moral collision between two men. Tom Brandis, an experienced FBI agent, is brought in to stop a string of home invasion robberies. Robbie Prendergrast, a trash collector and father, organizes these robberies targeting gang houses to provide for his children.
Set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, the series explores themes of fatherhood, broken dreams, and guilt. Like Ingelsby’s earlier work, the show reflects on working-class communities and the personal sacrifices made under pressure.
The series begins on September 7, 2025, with a weekly release leading up to its finale on October 19, 2025, only on HBO Max.