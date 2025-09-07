Task season 1 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Task season 1 premieres on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. The series, created by Brad Ingelsby, follows FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) as he investigates a string of violent robberies committed by family man Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey).

The limited series runs for seven episodes and brings together a cast that includes Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, and Fabien Frankel.

Like Ingelsby’s earlier series Mare of Easttown, Task season 1 is set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, highlighting themes of guilt, family struggles, and moral conflict. With its weekly release schedule, the series builds anticipation as each new chapter unfolds.

Exact release date for Task season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Still from the trailer of Task (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

The first season of Task officially premieres on September 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. The show follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing every Sunday on HBO Max. The series consists of seven episodes in total, running until October 19, 2025.

Task season 1 episode release schedule:

Episode 1: Crossings - September 7

Episode 2: Family Statements - September 14

Episode 3: Nobody’s Stronger Than Forgiveness - September 21

Episode 4: All Roads - September 28

Episode 5: Vagrants - October 5

Episode 6: Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river - October 12

Episode 7: A Still Small Voice - October 19

Global release times for episode 1:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) 7:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 p.m. Brasilia Time (BRT) 10:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 a.m. (September 8) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 3:00 a.m. (September 8) India Standard Time (IST) 6:30 a.m. (September 8) Philippine Time (PHT) 9:00 a.m. (September 8) Japan Standard Time (JST) 10:00 a.m. (September 8) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 11:00 a.m. (September 8)

Where to watch Task season 1? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Still from the trailer of Task (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

Task season 1 is an HBO original series, and episodes air every Sunday night on the HBO channel. For streaming, the show is available on Max, with simultaneous release times across all supported regions. Subscriptions to Max vary, with ad-supported and ad-free plans available on monthly or annual terms.

Internationally, access may vary by region. In territories where HBO content is distributed through partner networks, Task season 1 will also become available through those platforms, aligning with the television service's schedule.

All cast members in Task season 1 and their characters

Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis

HBO's Task New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Ruffalo takes on the role of Tom Brandis, a haunted FBI agent tasked with leading the case.

Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast

The cast of HBO's Task at the New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Pelphrey plays Robbie Prendergrast, a family man revealed to be behind a series of violent robberies.

Supporting characters

Emilia Jones

Thuso Mbedu

Raúl Castillo

Jamie McShane

Sam Keeley

Fabien Frankel

Amanda Mahlaba

Silvia Dionicio

Phoebe Fox

Martha Plimpton

What to expect from the season premiere?

Still from the trailer of Task (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

The first season of Task focuses on the moral collision between two men. Tom Brandis, an experienced FBI agent, is brought in to stop a string of home invasion robberies. Robbie Prendergrast, a trash collector and father, organizes these robberies targeting gang houses to provide for his children.

Set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, the series explores themes of fatherhood, broken dreams, and guilt. Like Ingelsby’s earlier work, the show reflects on working-class communities and the personal sacrifices made under pressure.

The series begins on September 7, 2025, with a weekly release leading up to its finale on October 19, 2025, only on HBO Max.

