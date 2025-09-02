The Girlfriend season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

  • home icon
By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 02, 2025 10:48 GMT
The Girlfriend season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Amazon Prime Video])
The Girlfriend season 1 is the latest psychological thriller coming soon on Amazon Prime Video. It's an adaptation of Michelle Frances' first novel and international bestseller of the same name. The book is described as a "gripping and chilling" psychological thriller based on the fallout of an unforgivable lie.

The Girlfriend season 1 drops exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2025. With a talented cast and crew and the direction of BAFTA-nominated Andrea Harkin and Robin Wright, who will also star in the show, the series promises to bring an unhinged spin to a classic thriller about trust, family bonds, and outside forces trying to ruin it.

Starring Robin Right, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson, the series follows a mother and son in the middle of an escalating web of suspicion, ambition, and manipulation.

Exact release date for The Girlfriend season 1, and how many episodes there will be in the series

The Girlfriend season 1 will premiere on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at around 3:00 am Eastern Time. There will be six episodes in the series, and all six will be released all at once on the premiere day.

For those who want to watch the series as soon as it arrives on streaming, here are the exact release times for the premiere in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease dateRelease time
Pacific TimeWednesday, September 10, 202512 am
Central TimeWednesday, September 10, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeWednesday, September 10, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 10, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeWednesday, September 10, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeWednesday, September 10, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, September 10, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeWednesday, September 10, 2025
4 pm
Where to watch The Girlfriend season 1?

All episodes of The Girlfriend will only be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

All cast members in The Girlfriend season 1

Robin Wright stars in the series as Laura, a woman who seemingly has everything a woman could ever want, from a loving husband and son to a glittering career. Alongside her are Laurie Davidson as Daniel, Laura's son, and Oliva Cooke, who will be playing Daniel's girlfriend, Cherry, and the subject of Laura's gold-digger suspicions.

Other cast members in the psychological thriller series include:

  • Anna Chancellor as Lilith
  • Francesca Corney as Millie
  • Karen Henthorn as Tracey
  • Leo Suter as Nicholas
  • Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte
  • Tanya Moodie as Isabella
  • Waleed Zuater as Howard

What to expect in The Girlfriend season 1

Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke in The Girlfriend (Image via Prime Video)
The Girlfriend season 1 brings a suspenseful story of suspicion and manipulation, with a woman/mother at the center of it all. Laura seems to have everything in life and career, but her son's new girlfriend, Cherry, rubs her the wrong way. Cherry is smart and beautiful, but she hasn't had the same privileges as Daniel, so she comes to the family wide-eyed and ready to embrace every good thing in it.

However, Laura is suspicious of her, and while everyone is smitten with the girl, Laura tries to uncover what Cherry is hiding. She won't stand idle, thinking that some girl may be trying to deceive her son. However, things are not always as they seem, and that goes for Laura as well, as the synopsis teases, "the truth is a matter of perspective."

Final Thoughts

The Girlfriend is billed as a limited series with only six episodes. So far, there is no news about the show getting a second season. That said, Michelle Frances has other books that could be adapted into a TV show, like The Boyfriend, The Daughter, and more.

