  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Where was Task season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Where was Task season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Sep 07, 2025 19:35 GMT
A still from Task season 1
A still from Task season 1 (Image via HBO)

Task season 1 is a crime drama miniseries created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO. The show's first episode, Crossings, aired on September 7, 2025. It features Mark Ruffalo as Tom, an FBI agent, and Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, a garbage man and a secret robber. Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, and Martha Plimpton are among the actors in it.

Ad

The series was shot in Pennsylvania. For the most part, the show was shot in Delaware County and different parts of Philadelphia in the spring and summer of 2024.

These locations include Wissahickon Valley Park, Ridley Township, Coatesville, Chadds Ford, Marcus Hook, Aston, Upper Chichester, and Chester County. Significant spots, like the Delaware County Courthouse and Ralph's Italian Restaurant, were also included in this series.

Know more about major shooting locations of Task season 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wissahickon Valley Park

Much of Task season 1 was filmed in Wissahickon Valley Park in Northwest Philadelphia. Production teams began prepping the area in early July 2024, and filming started around July 22.

Scenes were filmed near Kitchen's Lane, Forbidden Drive, Wises Mill Road, and Thomas Mill Covered Bridge. Structures like staircases and film sets were put together temporarily and then removed when the shooting ended on August 5.

Delaware County

Delaware County served as a primary hub for the series. The production team used multiple towns in the county, including Ridley Township, Aston, Upper Chichester, and Marcus Hook.

Ad

These locations reflect the series' working-class setting. In an interview with Collider, published on August 11, 2025, Brad Ingelsby, the creator, revealed that he chose these areas due to his personal connection to Pennsylvania.

Chadds Ford and Coatesville

A still from Task season 1 (Image via HBO)
A still from Task season 1 (Image via HBO)

Additional scenes in Task season 1 were filmed in Chadds Ford and Coatesville. These suburban regions provided the perfect setting for the quiet but tension-filled moments in the series.

Ad

Whether it was Robbie’s family life or surveillance scenes by the FBI, these locations contributed to the underlying conflict between personal responsibility and criminal activity.

Chester County

Chester County was used to shoot several supporting scenes. This area helped extend the narrative beyond city boundaries. This captured the broader scope of the FBI investigation and Robbie’s desperate actions.

Delaware County Courthouse and Ralph's Italian Restaurant

Specific scenes in season 1 of Task were filmed inside the Delaware County Courthouse. This real-life setting added authenticity to scenes involving legal proceedings and federal operations.

Ad

Another key location was Ralph's Italian Restaurant, where character interactions were filmed, giving viewers a glimpse into everyday life amidst the chaos.

Plot of Task season 1

A still from Task season 1 (Image via HBO)
A still from Task season 1 (Image via HBO)

Mark Ruffalo plays Tom Brandis in season 1, who used to be a priest and now works for the FBI. After a terrible accident, Tom's wife died, leaving him to raise his two girls and lead a government task force that is looking into a string of violent robberies in Northern Philadelphia. On the other side is Robert Prendergrast, who is played by Tom Pelphrey. He takes out the trash and is a single dad to two kids.

Ad

Robbie robs criminal gangs to make ends meet. His niece Maeve helps him, and he tries to keep his kids from discovering his secret existence.

Task season 1 will be available to stream on HBO.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications