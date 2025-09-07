Where was Task season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Task season 1 is a crime drama miniseries created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO. The show's first episode, Crossings, aired on September 7, 2025. It features Mark Ruffalo as Tom, an FBI agent, and Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, a garbage man and a secret robber. Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, and Martha Plimpton are among the actors in it.The series was shot in Pennsylvania. For the most part, the show was shot in Delaware County and different parts of Philadelphia in the spring and summer of 2024.These locations include Wissahickon Valley Park, Ridley Township, Coatesville, Chadds Ford, Marcus Hook, Aston, Upper Chichester, and Chester County. Significant spots, like the Delaware County Courthouse and Ralph's Italian Restaurant, were also included in this series.Know more about major shooting locations of Task season 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWissahickon Valley ParkMuch of Task season 1 was filmed in Wissahickon Valley Park in Northwest Philadelphia. Production teams began prepping the area in early July 2024, and filming started around July 22.Scenes were filmed near Kitchen's Lane, Forbidden Drive, Wises Mill Road, and Thomas Mill Covered Bridge. Structures like staircases and film sets were put together temporarily and then removed when the shooting ended on August 5.Delaware CountyDelaware County served as a primary hub for the series. The production team used multiple towns in the county, including Ridley Township, Aston, Upper Chichester, and Marcus Hook.These locations reflect the series' working-class setting. In an interview with Collider, published on August 11, 2025, Brad Ingelsby, the creator, revealed that he chose these areas due to his personal connection to Pennsylvania.Chadds Ford and CoatesvilleA still from Task season 1 (Image via HBO)Additional scenes in Task season 1 were filmed in Chadds Ford and Coatesville. These suburban regions provided the perfect setting for the quiet but tension-filled moments in the series.Whether it was Robbie’s family life or surveillance scenes by the FBI, these locations contributed to the underlying conflict between personal responsibility and criminal activity.Chester CountyChester County was used to shoot several supporting scenes. This area helped extend the narrative beyond city boundaries. This captured the broader scope of the FBI investigation and Robbie’s desperate actions.Delaware County Courthouse and Ralph's Italian RestaurantSpecific scenes in season 1 of Task were filmed inside the Delaware County Courthouse. This real-life setting added authenticity to scenes involving legal proceedings and federal operations.Another key location was Ralph's Italian Restaurant, where character interactions were filmed, giving viewers a glimpse into everyday life amidst the chaos.Plot of Task season 1A still from Task season 1 (Image via HBO)Mark Ruffalo plays Tom Brandis in season 1, who used to be a priest and now works for the FBI. After a terrible accident, Tom's wife died, leaving him to raise his two girls and lead a government task force that is looking into a string of violent robberies in Northern Philadelphia. On the other side is Robert Prendergrast, who is played by Tom Pelphrey. He takes out the trash and is a single dad to two kids.Robbie robs criminal gangs to make ends meet. His niece Maeve helps him, and he tries to keep his kids from discovering his secret existence.Task season 1 will be available to stream on HBO.