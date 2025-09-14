The Girlfriend season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music in the series

There is danger at every step in The Girlfriend season 1. The series, released on September 10, 2025, follows Laura as her beloved son Daniel gets a new girlfriend, Cherry. The mother suspects there is something that Cherry hides from all, further diving into a war with her for her son's sake.

The thriller series brings a unique combination of drama and mystery as the two women's obsession and manipulation over Daniel unleashes chaos in each of their lives. The series consists of six episodes and is exclusively available on Prime Video.

Various popular songs are featured in the series, which enhances the twisting developments and shocking revelations. Ruth Barrett is behind the original score of the series.

From Bruno Mars' Marry You to BLACKPINK's Pretty Savage, here are the songs played in The Girlfriend season 1

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Girlfriend season 1 is a new psychological thriller on Prime Video, which brings an unusual story of a mother and son as their lives change with the entry of the son's new girlfriend. From Cherry's secretive deeds and Laura's questionable actions, the series keeps viewers intrigued about which one of them will manage to gain the upper hand in the end.

The series has incorporated several popular songs across genres in different episodes. Adding to the suspenseful scenes, the tracks by renowned artists make a significant impact on the viewing experience of the show.

Here's a list of all the songs featured in The Girlfriend season 1:

Episode 1

Everybody Wants to Rule The World- Lorde

Sunny Afternoon- The Kinks

To Bring You My Love-PJ Harvey

Everybody Supports Women- SOFIA ISELLA

Pretty Savage- BLACKPINK

Chaise Longue- Wet Leg

Animal Flow- Ren

Episode 2

It Was Only a Dream- Joey Quinones & Thee Sinseers

Canopée- Polo & Pan

Le Soleil Et La Plage- Ernest Saint-Laurent

It's My House- Diana Ross

Vitamin C- Can

Femme Fatale- The Velvet Underground & Nico

Alegría (Yuksek Remix)- Elia y Elizabeth

Alegría (original version)- Elia y Elizabeth

GTFO- Doechii & KUNTFETISH

Episode 3

All My Tears- Ane Brun

Oysters in My Pocket- Royel Otis

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)- Buzzcocks

Evil- Nadine Shah

Episode 4

Love is to Die- Warpaint

Rid of Me- PJ Harvey

when the party's over- Billie Eilish

White Foxes- Susanne Sundfør

Did I- Romy

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood- Nina Simone

Episode 5

April Skies- The Jesus and Mary Chain

Your Mind is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)- The National

Silk- Wolf Alice

Possession of a Weapon- Ashnikko

Vandalist- Noga Erez

Episode 6

Call It Love- Nilüfer Yanya

Me and the Devil- Soap&Skin

I Try- Macy Gray

She Drives Me Crazy- Fine Young Cannibals

Marry You- Bruno Mars

Everybody Supports Women- SOFIA ISELLA

Sweet but Psycho- Ava Max

Who composed the score for The Girlfriend season 1?

British film and television score composer Ruth Barrett is behind the original score of The Girlfriend season 1. Her musical work complements the tense moments and twists, bringing a special touch to the show.

From movies such as The Old Guard 2 (2025) and City of Tiny Lights (2016) to shows such as The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (2025) and Victoria (2016-2019), Barrett has contributed to multiple popular projects through her music. Her work on Victoria also won her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Here's a list of all the tracks by Barrett in the original soundtrack of The Girlfriend season 1:

Laura's Nightmare

She's Perfect

Rivalry

Cheating

Trickery

Payback

Madonna and Child

Secret Love

Warpath

Sleuth

Mother Love

Spiked

Rock Star

My Name Is Cherry

The Vandal

Get Out Of Here

Magpie

Seduction

Knifepoint

Black Widow

Psychopath

Under Your Spell

The original soundtrack consists of 22 tracks with a total duration of 33 minutes and 15 seconds. It is available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

About The Girlfriend season 1

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Girlfriend season 1 combines mystery and drama to deliver a unique thriller story. Laura, an accomplished art dealer, has a special bond with her son, Daniel. Everything seems to go well in her life with Daniel and husband, Howard, until Cherry makes an entry into the picture.

The seemingly normal girl holds a dark past, making Laura suspicious about her intentions. What follows is an intense fight and chase between the mother and the girlfriend, who both want to win Daniel over in every way possible.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"In this juicy psychological thriller, Laura (Robin Wright) has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her prized son, Daniel. But her perfect life unravels when Daniel brings home Cherry (Olivia Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. Laura’s convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective."

Directed by Andrea Harkin and Robin Wright, the series stars Robin Wright as Laura, Olivia Cooke as Cherry, Laurie Davidson as Daniel, and Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, among others.

Watch The Girlfriend season 1 on Prime Video.

