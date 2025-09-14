The Girlfriend season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music in the series

There is danger at every step in The Girlfriend season 1. The series, released on September 10, 2025, follows Laura as her beloved son Daniel gets a new girlfriend, Cherry. The mother suspects there is something that Cherry hides from all, further diving into a war with her for her son's sake.
The thriller series brings a unique combination of drama and mystery as the two women's obsession and manipulation over Daniel unleashes chaos in each of their lives. The series consists of six episodes and is exclusively available on Prime Video.
Various popular songs are featured in the series, which enhances the twisting developments and shocking revelations. Ruth Barrett is behind the original score of the series.
From Bruno Mars' Marry You to BLACKPINK's Pretty Savage, here are the songs played in The Girlfriend season 1
The Girlfriend season 1 is a new psychological thriller on Prime Video, which brings an unusual story of a mother and son as their lives change with the entry of the son's new girlfriend. From Cherry's secretive deeds and Laura's questionable actions, the series keeps viewers intrigued about which one of them will manage to gain the upper hand in the end.
The series has incorporated several popular songs across genres in different episodes. Adding to the suspenseful scenes, the tracks by renowned artists make a significant impact on the viewing experience of the show.
Here's a list of all the songs featured in The Girlfriend season 1:
Episode 1
- Everybody Wants to Rule The World- Lorde
- Sunny Afternoon- The Kinks
- To Bring You My Love-PJ Harvey
- Everybody Supports Women- SOFIA ISELLA
- Pretty Savage- BLACKPINK
- Chaise Longue- Wet Leg
- Animal Flow- Ren
Episode 2
- It Was Only a Dream- Joey Quinones & Thee Sinseers
- Canopée- Polo & Pan
- Le Soleil Et La Plage- Ernest Saint-Laurent
- It's My House- Diana Ross
- Vitamin C- Can
- Femme Fatale- The Velvet Underground & Nico
- Alegría (Yuksek Remix)- Elia y Elizabeth
- Alegría (original version)- Elia y Elizabeth
- GTFO- Doechii & KUNTFETISH
Episode 3
- All My Tears- Ane Brun
- Oysters in My Pocket- Royel Otis
- Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)- Buzzcocks
- Evil- Nadine Shah
Episode 4
- Love is to Die- Warpaint
- Rid of Me- PJ Harvey
- when the party's over- Billie Eilish
- White Foxes- Susanne Sundfør
- Did I- Romy
- Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood- Nina Simone
Episode 5
- April Skies- The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Your Mind is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)- The National
- Silk- Wolf Alice
- Possession of a Weapon- Ashnikko
- Vandalist- Noga Erez
Episode 6
- Call It Love- Nilüfer Yanya
- Me and the Devil- Soap&Skin
- I Try- Macy Gray
- She Drives Me Crazy- Fine Young Cannibals
- Marry You- Bruno Mars
- Everybody Supports Women- SOFIA ISELLA
- Sweet but Psycho- Ava Max
Who composed the score for The Girlfriend season 1?
British film and television score composer Ruth Barrett is behind the original score of The Girlfriend season 1. Her musical work complements the tense moments and twists, bringing a special touch to the show.
From movies such as The Old Guard 2 (2025) and City of Tiny Lights (2016) to shows such as The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (2025) and Victoria (2016-2019), Barrett has contributed to multiple popular projects through her music. Her work on Victoria also won her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.
Here's a list of all the tracks by Barrett in the original soundtrack of The Girlfriend season 1:
- Laura's Nightmare
- She's Perfect
- Rivalry
- Cheating
- Trickery
- Payback
- Madonna and Child
- Secret Love
- Warpath
- Sleuth
- Mother Love
- Spiked
- Rock Star
- My Name Is Cherry
- The Vandal
- Get Out Of Here
- Magpie
- Seduction
- Knifepoint
- Black Widow
- Psychopath
- Under Your Spell
The original soundtrack consists of 22 tracks with a total duration of 33 minutes and 15 seconds. It is available to stream on all major streaming platforms.
About The Girlfriend season 1
The Girlfriend season 1 combines mystery and drama to deliver a unique thriller story. Laura, an accomplished art dealer, has a special bond with her son, Daniel. Everything seems to go well in her life with Daniel and husband, Howard, until Cherry makes an entry into the picture.
The seemingly normal girl holds a dark past, making Laura suspicious about her intentions. What follows is an intense fight and chase between the mother and the girlfriend, who both want to win Daniel over in every way possible.
The official description of the series reads as follows:
"In this juicy psychological thriller, Laura (Robin Wright) has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her prized son, Daniel. But her perfect life unravels when Daniel brings home Cherry (Olivia Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. Laura’s convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective."
Directed by Andrea Harkin and Robin Wright, the series stars Robin Wright as Laura, Olivia Cooke as Cherry, Laurie Davidson as Daniel, and Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, among others.
Watch The Girlfriend season 1 on Prime Video.