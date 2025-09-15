Emmy Awards 2025 celebrated television’s biggest names and shows at the 77th Primetime ceremony held on September 14 in Los Angeles. At the Peacock Theater, the event was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze and recognized great work in writing, acting, and production for TV.

Ad

Netflix led with 120 nominations and 30 wins across 44 titles, reflecting its dominance of the streaming era. The ceremony featured red carpet reunions, record-breaking firsts, and heartfelt speeches from established and emerging talents alike.

Adolescence became one of the standout stories of the night, taking home eight trophies at the 2025 Emmy Awards. The limited series won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Directing, and Writing, plus key Creative Arts honors.

Ad

Trending

The winners were shown, but the event also had touching moments from winners like Graham and Cooper. Cooper, who is only 15, talked about how an acting class helped him win an Emmy and make history.

Adolescence achieved 8 Emmy Awards in 2025

77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Source: Getty)

From Stephen Graham to Owen Cooper, here are all the wins that Adolescence achieved at the 2025 Emmy Awards. The series captured Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Stephen Graham took home Outstanding Lead Actor, his third Emmy, and co-won Outstanding Writing alongside Jack Thorne.

Ad

Owen Cooper became the youngest male winner ever for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Erin Doherty triumphed as Outstanding Supporting Actress. Philip Barantini won the award for Best Director. Two people who got Creative Arts awards were cinematographer Matthew Lewis and casting director Shaheen Baig. They completed the show's sweep.

Stephen Graham spoke emotionally about the show’s impact during his press interviews.

“The main key ingredient is to try and open doors to our children and have conversations, and I think we’ve achieved that,” he said.

Ad

His speech highlighted how the project invited audiences to confront difficult realities within ordinary families. Graham also expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the production, emphasizing equality on set.

“Whether you were an executive producer or cleaning the toilets in our Winnebagos, we were all equal,” he said.

Owen Cooper, only 15, inspired millions with his acceptance remarks.

“Tonight proves that if you listen, and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life,” he said.

Ad

This historic win underscored the power of opportunity and the importance of nurturing young talent. Erin Doherty celebrated her award by praising the team’s dedication, while director Philip Barantini credited the entire cast and crew for their commitment.

Read more: “Didn't he just get cancelled?”: Netizens react to Stephen Colbert winning an Emmy for ‘outstanding talk series’ following show discontinuation

More about Emmy Awards 2025

Ad

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honored a wide range of outstanding shows beyond Adolescence. Apple TV+’s The Studio broke records for most Primetime Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year, taking home thirteen trophies overall.

This accomplishment set a new standard for comedic success with nine Creative Arts wins and four main ceremony awards. Seth Rogen got an award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for The Studio. Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara, who also worked with Rogen, also gained recognition.

Ad

The Pitt was another standout. It won Outstanding Drama Series and gave Noah Wyle his first Emmy after years of being nominated. Many people praised Wyle's performance as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch for being emotionally powerful and important.

Tramell Tillman also made history as the first Black man to win Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance, demonstrating the awards’ growing inclusivity.

The night also celebrated other memorable victories. Love on the Spectrum took Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Queer Eye set a record with seven wins in its category, and Arcane triumphed as Outstanding Animated Program. Rebel Ridge won Outstanding Television Movie.

Ad

Former U.S. President Barack Obama earned Outstanding Narrator for Our Oceans. Nate Bargatze hosted the award show, with a charitable twist as he pledged donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The show’s pacing mixed speeches with playful moments, like a Gilmore Girls reunion and a Black Rabbit teaser featuring Jason Bateman and Jude Law.

Also read: Emmy Awards Nominations 2025: Full list of nominees for this year

Stay tuned for more updates and news related to the 2025 Emmy Awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More